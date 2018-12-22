‘The Challenge’ Star Nelson Thomas Arrested On Theft Charge

Nelson has been charged with Class B theft.

It’s not going to be a very Merry Christmas for Nelson Thomas. The five-time Challenge contestant has recently been arrested for theft, according to Ashley’s Reality Roundup. The Ashley is reporting Nelson had been booked in the Hays County Jail in Teaxs this past Thursday for committing a Class B theft, and there is a mugshot to prove it.

For now, there is no information on what Nelson allegedly stole, but a Class B theft means the stolen goods are valued between $50 and $500. The Ashley is also reporting this isn’t the first time Nelson has been arrested. The gossip website noted he has been arrested “several times” for driving without valid vehicle registration and/or driving without a valid driver’s license.

This also marks Nelson’s second theft charge. The reality star had been charged with theft back in 2014 for stealing something worth less than $500. Just this year, Nelson pleaded no contest to the crime and was sentenced to 12 months probation, which was later revoked in October. Nelson was then sentenced to eight days in county jail, minus one for time served, but The Ashley is speculating he probably didn’t serve that sentence because he was filming the current season of Ex on the Beach. The Ashley is also guessing that his current arrest is in connection with the theft charge back in 2014.

Nelson’s first theft incident occurred before he joined MTV’s Are You the One? Season 3 in 2015. It was on that series where he met Hunter Barfield, Amanda Garcia, and Britni Thornton, who all appeared in future seasons of The Challenge.

It didn’t take long before Challenge veteran Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio caught wind of the arrest and decided to poke fun at his rival online.

“Team Young Burglars,” Johnny first tweeted poking fun at the TYB (Team Young Buck) acronym Nelson and his alliance members Hunter and Cory Wharton go by on the series.

Change is everything. Change if your not happy, change your setting, change your friends, CHANGE YOUR LIFE. I didn't see this change coming. Are you ready for a change? pic.twitter.com/U0wRn5h222 — Nelson Thomas (@MTV_NellyT) December 17, 2018

Later, Johnny tweeted the article detailing the theft arrest and tagged Angela Babicz in the process. Angela had previously hooked up with Johnny on the past season of The Challenge, and it was later revealed Nelson and Angela had seen each other since the show wrapped. Nelson is appearing on Ex on the Beach as an ex of Angela’s. She has yet to comment on Johnny’s tweet or speak out on the arrest.

