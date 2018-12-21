John Legend Gets ‘Sticker Makeover’ From Daughter Luna In Latest Adorable Instagram Snap

Singer John Legend has likely spent his fair share of time in the makeup chair, but chances are he’s never sat at the hands of his daughter nor had his look created using stickers–until last night, at least, when the musician shared a snap of him getting glammed up using the adhesives.

In the adorable snap posted to the All of Me singer’s Instagram account on Thursday, December 20, John sat on the floor of his home and stared at the camera while he took a selfie with his 2-year-old daughter Luna, who was placing what appear to be teddy bear and heart stickers all over her dad’s face. Luna was extremely concentrated on her work as she wore a purple princess dress with puffy sleeves, one of a number of gowns she owns that are modeled after those similar to the ones worn by Disney princesses.

Legend already had a heart sticker under his left eye and one of a teddy bear on his forehead, but Luna, who also sported a blue heart sticker on her face, was clearly not done creating her father’s look, as she was pictured placing a third sticker on John’s right cheek.

“Sticker makeovers by Luna,” the singer captioned his photo, which in less than 24 hours had received over 235,000 likes and hundreds of comments from his 9.3 million followers admiring the sweet daddy-daughter moment that was captured.

John wasn’t the only one who got to enjoy some quality time with his first born yesterday, as it appears his wife Chrissy Teigen joined in on the fun as well. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Teigen spent her day in some royal threads just like her daughter, wearing a Princess Jasmine costume from the Disney movie Aladdin.

From both stars’ Instagram stories, the family had a seriously fun night of dancing to John’s recently released Christmas album A Legendary Christmas, which he dropped on October 26 just in time for the holiday season.

Luna was also given a special treat last night, as both Chrissy and John shared videos to their Instagram stories of their daughter eating an ice cream that she certainly seemed to enjoy.

It’s clear that Luna loves the sweet treat, which is sure to be a relief to her mom, who recently shared her struggle to create meals for her daughter who has become quite the picky eater. Chrissy has even gone as far as to create a fully laminated menu full of Luna-approved breakfasts, lunches, and dinners for her to pick from.