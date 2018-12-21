Reese Witherspoon Merrily Embraces Ugly Christmas Sweaters On Set

Actress Reese Witherspoon seems to love ugly Christmas sweaters a whole lot more than the average person. On Thursday, December 20, she shared photos of some of the best worst sweaters seen that day on the set of one of her upcoming projects on social media.

In her Instagram story, her first image revealed that it was “ugly Christmas sweater day at work.” She used the evergreen tree, red heart, and beaming face with smiling eyes emojis to proclaim her excitement. The rest of her story featured videos of various crew members all decked out in terrible holiday attire. Throughout the clips, a jolly Witherspoon commented on each of the fashions.

The beloved 42-year-old star also posted six still photos of her favorite ugly sweaters in a slideshow in a regular Instagram post.

“Thank you to our awesome crew for bringing your best sweaters, your awesome attitudes and your best work to our set everyday,” she wrote in the caption.

The first photo is of a very happy Witherspoon and the winner of the ugly sweater contest: Alexander Burstein from the sound department. The Legally Blonde star is wearing a pullover with three different types of dogs on it — while it is indeed ugly, it doesn’t appear to be Christmas-related. Meanwhile, Burstein’s red and green sweater features Rudolph, some pine cones, and working cow bells.

The next picture is of Kimi Messina from the makeup department. Her red sweater is adorned with different snowman, tree branches, a Santa hat, and a bicycle tire. In Witherspoon’s story, Messina explained that she was on her way to a “cute sweater party” on her bike when Santa, his reindeer, and his elves crashed into her. She even has a fake bruise on her face.

The third photo has Natalie Clark and Lauren Denham wearing identical outfits — white turtlenecks with various red and green pieces and photos of Steve Carell in Santa attire on them.

Beth from the costume department is the star of the fourth snapshot. Her ugly Christmas sweater features a cat playing with Christmas lights on it. Rainbow garland, metallic bows, and other decorations enhance her outfit, and she is also sporting a green wig and festively decorated glasses.

In photo five, Jessica Caruccio seems to be wearing a top with the infamous leg lamp from A Christmas Story on it, but when you look closer at it, you see the full backside of a woman wearing a red thong and cats in Santa hats on both sides of the lampshade.

The final photo features Tim and Gary together wearing one giant green sweater with ornaments and holiday lights on it. One of the guys has the word “yule” written across his half of the top and the other man has the word “tied” on his side.

More than 34,700 of Witherspoon’s fans liked the post in its first two hours online.

As Witherspoon’s 15.6 million Instagram followers know, the Big Little Lies star has been gearing up for Christmas since late November. She’s posted photos of her family’s Christmas stockings, her wreath-adorned front door, her decorated Christmas tree and staircase, her wrapped Secret Santa gifts, and more.

Spreading holiday cheer definitely runs in the Witherspoon family. On November 24, she posted pictures on Instagram of her mom, Betty, dressed up as Mrs. Claus for a holiday fair.