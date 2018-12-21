Dog The Bounty Hunter And Wife Beth Chapman ‘Clinging’ To Each Other As They Prepare For ‘Battle Of Her Life’

Duane Chapman and his wife Beth are leaning on each other amid Beth’s latest health crisis.

As fans of the Dog the Bounty Hunter stars know, Beth’s throat cancer recently returned after she was in remission for about a year. But a few weeks ago she suffered a setback when the reality star was rushed to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. There, doctors operated on a mass in her throat and it was later determined that not only did Beth’s cancer return, but it had also unfortunately spread to other parts of her body.

Now, a source close to the famous duo tells E! Online that Beth is getting ready for the battle of her life as she was given a 50/50 percent chance of the chemotherapy working should she decide to go down that road. The pair is currently weighing Beth’s other options and have been seeking opinions from other doctors in Boston, Houston and “possibly at MD Anderson.”

The couple is currently spending every single moment that they can together as Beth goes one this tough journey. The source close to the pair also shares that they are “clinging to each other while they go through the search for a cure.” But now that she is back home, Beth is feeling strong, healthy, and very active.

For the sake of their children, Dog and Beth are trying to keep things as normal as possible and Dog is even returning back to the job that made him famous — as a bounty hunter, to help pay what are sure to be costly medical bills both now and in the future.

While the famous pair is still trying to maintain a positive mindset, Beth is still preparing for the worse possible outcome. As the Inquisitr shared last week, the reality star has been planning her own funeral in case she doesn’t make it.

“She’s like, ‘Here’s the casket I want, and here’s the flowers.’ I said, ‘Beth, don’t say that.’ And she said, ‘What? You don’t want me planning my funeral? Well, I’m going to. And she’ll say, ‘You have to face the facts.’ But I don’t want to,” Dog revealed in an interview.

Last year during her first battle with cancer, Beth explained that hearing that she had cancer was one of the most difficult things that she has ever dealt with in her life and she’s got to be feeling the same way now.

“I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost 50 years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,'” she said.

Thoughts go out to the entire Chapman family.