‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lola Dumps Kyle For Christmas

Kyle's gift is too much for Lola to handle.

Unexpected new the Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lola breaks up with Kyle over her Christmas gift. It’s no secret that Kyle and Lola had very different upbringings, and it seems that Lola is struggling with that fact. It looks like these two may not spend the holiday kissing under the mistletoe.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) gives Lola (Sasha Calle) a beautiful handbag for Christmas, and she gifts him with a slightly used watch in good condition. Even though he recently purchased himself an expensive timepiece, Kyle is thrilled with the gift his girlfriend gave him because it is exceptional and authentic. The present actually makes Kyle grow a bit and become less superficial.

“He likes what the watch represents, which is their relationship and what he sees in her, and understated beauty. Lola is always challenging Kyle to see the other side to life, where there is meaning and significance. So, this is him learning to take away the flashiness and be authentic,” Michael Mealor, who portrays Kyle, told Soap Opera Digest

Things go a bit haywire for Kyle, though, when Lola realizes that the gift he gives her is a designer purse worth several thousand dollars. She cannot believe he would spend so much money on something like a purse.

For Kyle, it’s not a big deal to drop that kind of cash on his girlfriend. He wanted to get her something beautiful, and he found something that is both nice as well as useful. For Lola, though, it is a sign that Kyle just doesn’t get her at all. Lola is not from the same world that Kyle is from, and she would not spend so much money on a handbag. Lola cannot stand the thought of Kyle having so little clue about the things that are important to her.

Because of her disappointment in the outrageously priced Christmas present, Lola breaks things off with Kyle much to his surprise.

“Kyle’s confused. He’s thinking this is big enough to you to break up with me? It’s not like he forgot to get her a Christmas gift; he got her a very nice gift. Kyle likes to think of himself as very smart, but this is stumping him. Now it’s on him to figure out what this is all about,” Mealor said.

Although Kyle feels he’s done everything he can to be a great boyfriend to Lola, she’s not impressed at all and seems to be pretty reluctant to give her heart to Kyle entirely. A recent Inquisitr Y&R recap shows that Lola put the brakes on things during a romantic gesture from Kyle too.