Trisha Yearwood Covers Frank Sinatra On New Album Available At Williams Sonoma

Country singer Trisha Yearwood has released 11 albums and won multiple awards for her music. She is the head of a lifestyle empire that includes a home collection, a cookware line, and branded food items. Additionally, she wrote three New York Times bestselling cookbooks, has hosted an Emmy award-winning cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, on the Food Network for 12 seasons, and is happily married to another country music favorite, Garth Brooks. Now Yearwood is surprising fans with her first solo album in 11 years, Let’s Be Frank — a record on which she covers some of music’s greatest hits made famous by iconic crooner Frank Sinatra.

The 54-year-old vocalist’s 12th studio album, produced by Don Was, was recorded in just four days at the Capitol Records building in Hollywood, California, with a 55-piece orchestra backing her up, reported Billboard.

Laying down the album’s 12 tracks was a dream come true for Yearwood, who has wanted to make an album like this for the past 20 years. Making the recording sessions even more special was her use of a vintage microphone and a sitting stool that Sinatra himself used when he recorded some of his classic songs in the same studio.

“Witchcraft,” “Come Fly with Me,” “Over the Rainbow,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” and “I’ll Be Seeing You” are just some of the cover tunes featured on Yearwood’s album. There is one original song on it as well, “For the Last Time,” which Yearwood wrote with her husband, Brooks.

A collectible version of Let’s Be Frank is currently available exclusively from upscale kitchen goods store Williams Sonoma, both in brick-and-mortar stores and on the shop’s website. It is only available for a limited time and comes in three different formats: a $9.95 digital download, a $17.95 compact disc, and a $27.95 vinyl record (which will begin shipping on January 9).

Why Williams Sonoma? The company works with Yearwood to sell several food products under the Williams Sonoma and Trisha’s Kitchen banner, including sauces, seasonings, cocktail mixes, a biscuit mix, and other products.

“Working with Williams Sonoma has been the right relationship from the start,” said the entrepreneur.

“Long before we had any Trisha Yearwood product in stores with them, we did book signings for all three book releases, and it just felt like home. Everyone who knows me knows that I have long been a fan and avid shopper with Williams Sonoma, so it just all made sense.”

According to Rolling Stone, Let’s Be Frank will get a more traditional release from Yearwood’s own Gwendolyn Records label on February 15, and another all-new studio album will drop later in 2019.