‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Weighs In On Porch Package Thieves

It’s that time of the year again. Everyone is doing Christmas shopping, trying to find the perfect gifts for family and friends before everything shuts on December 25. This being the 21st century, many people prefer to do their shopping online, using services like Amazon to purchase their gifts and have them delivered, all from the comforts of their own home.

With these deliveries, however, have arisen the prevalence of porch package thieves. Oftentimes, couriers will leave packages on the doorstep of homes instead of actually handing them to someone inside the house. As a result, they are out in the open and easily vulnerable to thieves.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, one man came up with the perfect karma for such people, in the form of a “glitter fart spray” inside the box, that explodes all over the thieves when they open the box. NASA engineer and YouTube star Mark Rober came up with the idea after noticing how many people are affected by parcel thieves.

Now Captain America himself, Chris Evans, has weighed in on the debacle. The actor took to Twitter, as Comic Book reported, to share his thoughts on package thieves, as well as his thoughts on Rober’s solution to the problem.

I love everything about this. Also, people who steal packages are absolute garbage. https://t.co/AsElExGJfI — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 19, 2018

Given that Captain America stands for all things good and pure, it’s no surprise that Evans feels this way about the so-called “porch pirates.”

This will make porch pirates think twice https://t.co/nDuhjWvKJR — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) December 18, 2018

Rober’s device is the product of “six months combining GPS tracking, cameras, fart spray, and glitter in an elaborate and amusing mechanism after discovering thieves had stolen an Amazon delivery from his doorstep,” adding that he had invented a “booby trap to avenge all those who’ve fallen victim to a new wave of neighborhood crime: doorstep delivery theft.”

The YouTuber uploaded the video to the social media site to show everyone the results of his anti-theft device. Uploaded on December 17, the clip already has over 26 million views. It shows how Rober connected four phones to a “GPS-connected circuit board inside an Apple box,” as explained by Comic Book.

“Once removed from a home by a would-be thief, the geo-tracking would alert Rober while also triggering the phones to begin recording and uploading footage to the cloud.”

The “fart spray” and the “centrifugal motor attached to a cup of glitter” in the box are for no other purpose than to exact instant karma on people who are low enough to steal other people’s property right off their porches.