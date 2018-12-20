Pete Davidson Returning To ‘SNL’ In January Amid Mental Health Struggles

Pete Davison is set to return to Saturday Night Live next month following the show’s hiatus for the holidays.

According to a Thursday, Dec. 20 report by the Daily Mail, Pete Davidson will return to work on SNL in January when the show resumes with new episodes. Some fans questioned whether or not Pete would be back after the drama surrounding his mental health erupted last week.

As many fans will remember, Davidson took to social media last Saturday, just hours before he was set to go on stage at SNL, and posted a heartbreaking message about not wanting to be on this earth any longer.

Fans and friends immediately rushed to Pete’s aid and began to call police in hopes that they would do a welfare check on the comedian. Once it was revealed that Davison was at the 30 Rock studios, his former fiance, Ariana Grande, reportedly hurried to be there for him.

Pete did go on stage that night, but only to introduce the musical act, Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson. Other than that, he did not participate in the live show.

However, TMZ reports that Davidson has been working hard on his mental health, and is said to have turned a corner when it comes to his issues and well-being.

Pete Davidson to return to SNL in January https://t.co/hzlVK3sztf @DailyMailCeleb — Allan (@WilsonShilo) December 20, 2018

In the past, Pete Davidson has spoken out about his struggle with mental health, which seemed to come to a head while he was dating Ariana Grande, and after their break up.

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” Pete previously stated.

“No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this,” Davidson added.

The 25-year-old funnyman has been very open about his mental health struggles in the past, and has even joked about the situation. However, Pete has not had an easy road. In addition to suffering from mental issues, he also lost his father in the 9/11 terrorist attacks when he was a young child.

Davidson’s father was a New York City firefighter, who was on the scene at the World Trade Center, and lost his life bravely coming to the aid of his fellow man.

Pete Davidson has yet to speak out about his latest suicidal comments, and health status.