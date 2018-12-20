Jennifer Lopez & Her Daughter Emme Star In ‘Limitless’ Music Video

Jennifer Lopez has unveiled the video for her new song, “Limitless,” and her 10-year-old daughter Emme Muniz is her co-star. The uplifting pop track is on the soundtrack for Lopez’s new film, Second Act. In the clip, Emme acts as something of a shadow of her mother as she dons replicas of her costumes and appears in the same scenes. The video shows both Muniz and Lopez facing struggles in the form of a literal uphill battle against a storm until their confidence grows and they dance, surrounded by other powerful women.

On Instagram, Lopez revealed that this was her directorial debut. She also took he fans behind the scenes of the video’s creation in a miniseries posted on her IGTV channel.

“What we’re trying to create– and let’s not lose sight of that– is these women creating this amazing, raging, colorful storm around them,” she says in one of the episodes.

“The minute you’re born a woman, we know it’s an uphill battle.”

The behind-the-scenes video also shows Lopez directing Emme as she does her scenes. At one point the “Let’s Get Loud” singer reveals that she warned her daughter how hard shooting the video would be and told her that she’d get another actress to do it. But Emme was determined to be in the video.

“She said, ‘I can do it, mom”” Lopez added, as we see Emme nailing her role.

Additional footage shows Emme getting hugs and encouragement from her mother during the video shoot.

The themes of the song and video are reflected in Jennifer Lopez’s new movie, Second Act, which opens on December 21. In the film, Lopez plays Maya, a 40-year-old woman who is a point in her life where’s she’s regretting not following the dreams she had when she was younger. She leaves a low paying job after she loses a promotion to a college graduate. Determined to prove that she has what it takes to live the life of her dreams. sets her sights on a gig at a high-profile firm on Madison Avenue.

Alongside Lopez, Second Act stars her best friend in real life, Leah Remini, and This is Us star, Milo Ventimiglia. High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens is also a part of the cast.

In an interview with NPR, Lopez revealed that there are parallels between her life and her character’s experience. She spoke about finding herself at a crossroads after her divorce from singer Marc Anthony.

“I waited a long time to have kids and when I finally did, when I was married, and thought like, “Okay, this is [what my] life is going to be for the next 50 years'” she said.