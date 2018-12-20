Lady Gaga’s Lilac Hair May End Up Being On Trend in 2019

Leave it to Lady Gaga to shake up hair trends before the new year.

Popsugar recently predicted that Lady Gaga’s brand new lilac hair is likely to wind up as the hottest new trendy hair color in 2019. The artist is known for changing up her looks, and this newest hair style is just trendy and simple enough that pop culture and fashion reporters are going ahead and calling it to be the next big thing for the new year.

The image of Gaga touting her new look was shown to fans via Gaga’s fiancé, Christian Carino’s Instagram. The picture shows Lady Gaga posing in front of a giant water fountain, wearing a black leather jacket and what appears to be an Iron Maiden t-shirt, with her fresh pale purple locks blowing in the wind. Carino captioned the image, “fountain of kindness.”

It’s suspected, though not yet for certain or claimed by either Gaga or her stylist, that Lady Gaga’s new look has been done by none other than her typical hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, cites Popsugar.

Gaga is known as a trend setter, so the odds of this dusty lilac shade becoming all the rage next year are fairly high, according to Refinery29. Certainly the look suits Gaga, though it appears that there are few looks that she can’t rock, including very abstract appearances.

The A Star Is Born actress has been getting somehow even more attention since the film’s take off with audiences. Even Meryl Streep has stated that Gaga’s character and believability in the film is high relatable to Streep herself. Certainly this lilac hair is a far cry from what shade the artist is touting in the new hit film A Star Is Born. Her character dons a bit of orange hair in A Star Is Born, while playing the role of budding artist, Ally.

This year, for practically all of 2018, pink hair was all of the rage, thanks to celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Bella Hadid. Practically all of the Hollywood beauties were giving pastel pink a go. But with Lady Gaga stepping in and taking it to lilac, the trend tides are likely going to turn.

Baby bangs and grey hair are seeing even more of an anticipated embrace for 2019, if the Pinterest reports have anything to say about it. Hello Giggles cites that these same Pinterest reports show that, since Lady Gaga’ shared Instagram photograph, searches for lilac hair have skyrocketed up by 1077%, and are anticipated to continue growing.