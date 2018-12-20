Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Surprising Way Ex-Husband Marc Anthony Helped Her, ‘He Saw Where I Suffered’

JLo's revealing the sweet way her former husband, Marc Anthony, helped her gain confidence.

Jennifer Lopez is revealing the surprising way in which her former husband, Marc Anthony, helped her during their long marriage. Per a report from E! News, Jennifer shared — during a recent appearance on Sunday Today — that it was the Latin singer who really helped her to find her confidence when it comes to her voice.

Speaking about her ex on the Sunday news show, JLo admitted that Marc really encouraged her to show off her vocal skills, and built up her confidence.

“While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence and he saw where I suffered,” Lopez said of her 10 year marriage to the singer, which ended in 2014.

“He was like, ‘You’re a great singer. Don’t ever let anybody tell you you’re not a great singer,'” she continued, adding that Anthony’s words were a big confidence booster for her when it comes to her voice, because she’s such a big fan of his music.

Lopez explained, “I respected him so much ’cause I consider him one of the best singers of all time.”

Jennifer and Marc are parents to 10-year-old twins Max and Emme. They married back in 2004, but officially divorced in 2014.

The former couple have also joined forces for a duet on a number of occasions before, during, and even after their romance.

Jennifer and Marc dropped the duet “No Me Ames” back in in 1999, before releasing “Olvidame y Pega la Vuelta” in 2016.

As reported by Billboard, Lopez and her ex even performed together at the Latin Grammys in 2016 — and shared a platonic kiss on stage — two years after their divorce was finalized.

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

The couple have also made no secret of their closeness as they join forces to co-parent their twins, most recently showing off photos of their modern family on social media. They came together – alongside Jennifer’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez – to watch daughter Emme take part in a dance show.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight back in June, the gang all shared photos across social media of the event. Rodriguez’s two daughters, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, also took part in the dance recital.

JLo uploaded a sweet photo of the group all smiling together on Instagram, writing in the caption in Spanish, “#familiaprimero,” which translates in English to read “family first.”

It was earlier this week that Alex gushed over his girlfriend on the social media site. The couple gear up to celebrate two years of dating in early 2019.

As the Inquisitr reported, the baseball legend recent shared a photo of himself on a swing with Jennifer. He sweetly gushed of Lopez in the caption by telling her, “You make me feel like a kid again.”