Josh Duhamel Says He Wants To Find Someone To Have Kids With, Post Fergie Split

'I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with,' the actor said.

It’s hard to believe that it has already been over a year since Josh Duhamel and Fergie called it quits. Now, the actor is looking to the future — and he still has kids on the brain.

Today, Duhamel appeared on the Armchair Podcast with host Dax Shepard, where he talked about a wide range of topics — including his love life and the possibility of having more children in the future. As many know, Josh and his ex-wife, Fergie, share one son together in 5-year-old Axl. The actor says that he’s excited about starting a new chapter in his life.

When it comes to qualities in a new partner, Duhamel says that he hopes he can find someone who is young enough to be able to have kids.

“I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f*** anything. That’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”

And luckily for Josh, he and Fergie are also on good terms following their split. As E! Online shares, the former couple are doing great in their relationship and remain focused on co-parenting their son together. A source close to both Fergie and Josh shared that the pair are in the “best place” following their split.

“They get along much better now that they are apart than when they were together, and have also mastered co-parenting,” a source dished. “They both split their time with Axl, but are also very accommodating to each other’s schedules when they each have busy projects going on.”

Duhamel has also been spending some quality time with his son — and has taken to his Instagram account a few times to post photos of them having a little bit of father/son bonding time together. Back in August, Josh took to his popular social media page to wish his little boy a very happy birthday. The photo earned the actor a lot of attention, attracting over 149,000 likes in addition to 1,100 comments.

Another photo that was posted to his account over the summer shows Duhamel and his son attending a Dodgers game together. The duo appears to be having a blast — and their front-row seats weren’t too shabby, either.

The 46-year-old was last linked to 28-year-old actress Eiza Gonzalez, but the pair called it quits this past July.