Louise Linton Back On Instagram, A Year After Controversy

Louise Linton, the former actress who is married to U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, deleted her Instagram account last year. Linton was heavily criticized for posting a photo of herself as she exited a plane on an official government trip with her husband, hash-tagging the image with several fashion brands. Then, she flippantly insulted a woman who criticized her for doing so.

Now, according to Page Six, Linton has returned to Instagram. Her account now includes two photos. One is of a circus elephant, a likely reference to a law recently passed in New Jersey which bans wild animals from being used in circuses. The other is of Linton volunteering at the Central Union Mission, a private social service agency in Washington that houses and helps the homeless.

Linton became a controversial figure in the first year of the Trump presidency. She posted an Instagram photo of herself and her husband stepping off of a government plane, including hashtags of several luxury clothing brands in the caption — including #rolandmouret, #hermesscarf, #tomford, and #valentino. When a woman, later identified as an Oregon mother of three named Jenni Miller, criticized the image.

In replying, Linton mocked the woman.

“I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours.” She went on to tell Miller that “your life looks cute.”

Page Six described Linton as “something of a Marie Antoinette of the digital age.”

In addition, Linton was criticized in the media when — at the November 2017 ceremony in which the first U.S. currency with Mnuchin’s name came off the press — she and her husband posed with a giant sheet of money. Linton was wearing black gloves.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and wife Louise Linton cause internet sensation posing with sheets of money. https://t.co/iHmAq05sEW pic.twitter.com/dkzFBjIi0K — ABC News (@ABC) November 16, 2017

Linton, who was born in Scotland, appeared in the film Cabin Fever and television vehicles CSI: NY and Cold Case. She and Mnuchin were married in 2017 — a few months after the former Goldman Sachs executive, hedge fund manager, and movie producer was confirmed as President Trump’s treasury secretary.

Mnuchin, part of a dwindling number of original members of the Trump cabinet who remain there, is “said to be looking for an off-ramp,” Vanity Fair reported in October. The secretary spent several years before the Trump presidency producing movies, including American Sniper, Mad Max: Fury Road, Entourage, and several different Batman and Superman films. His producing partner was director Brett Ratner, who has since had his career derailed by sexual harassment accusations.