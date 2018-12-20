Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Tiny Waist In A Crop Top, Throws Shade In Throwback Christmas Photo

Mariah's posing with Santa, and throwing a little shade.

Mariah Carey is showing off her tiny waist in a crop top in a throwback snap posted to her Instagram account on December 20 — and throwing a little shade under the Christmas tree. The festive superstar got into the Christmas spirit with a photo that she shared with her 7.6 million followers, flashing her midriff as she posed with Santa Claus himself.

Carey didn’t reveal exactly when the photo was taken, though it appeared to be snapped sometime in the 1990s, potentially around the same time that the star released her infamous Christmas hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” — and first holiday album, Merry Christmas— in 1994.

As well as giving fans a look at her toned midsection in a fluffy white cardigan top, Carey was also rocking some serious ’90s fashion. She wore a pair of high-waisted blue jeans and a red leather jacket with the aforementioned top. She also matched the festive red jacket with her thin fashion belt.

Writing in the caption of the snap, which appeared to have been taken around two decades ago, the “We Belong Together” singer quipped “”I know him!” as she posed with Saint Nick.

Fans couldn’t help but share their excitement over the epic throwback in the comments section, leaving messages for Mariah – who’s now a mom of two – as they showed their love for the old picture.

“Queen of Christmas,” one fan wrote alongside a red heart, Santa Claus, and Christmas tree emoji. Another user wrote, “Omg the face of christmas with santa clause!”

Others noted that Mariah’s caption appeared to be a reference to her infamous claim that she doesn’t know fellow superstar Jennifer Lopez. She provided the iconic answer to the question when asked for her opinion on the singer and actress several years ago.

Several fans tagged Lopez in the comments as the star referenced her vague comment, while another user wrote, “Oooooooh, the caption!” attended by several crying-laughing emojis.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As reported by the Guardian, a GIF of Carey stating “I don’t know her” has become an internet meme since she first uttered the phrase in reference to Jennifer during the early 2000s.

W Magazine reported that Mariah later said, in reference to the infamous meme, “I really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all. I really was.”

While chatting with Cayman Kelly of SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul Channel earlier this year, Carey revealed that she most definitely gets in the Christmas spirit, telling the show’s host that she has real reindeer — and Santa Claus — come to her home every year as part of her over the top celebrations.

“I should have a Christmas budget,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight Canada. “People don’t realize how much it costs to go and do the whole Christmas experience, the extravaganza that I do, darling.”

“The real reindeer are actually there,” the star then added. “Now people think I’m making this up, but it’s true. I have real reindeer that come to my house. Yes, darling. I don’t play around.”