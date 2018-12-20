Theresa Caputo Finalizes Divorce, Vows To ‘Remain Friends’ With Ex-Larry

It’s official, Theresa Caputo has finalized her divorce from former husband Larry Caputo after being married for 28 years.

The Long Island Medium star confirmed the news to People Magazine on Dec. 18.

“We shared 28 wonderful years together and have two beautiful children, Larry Jr., and Victoria. We will continue to support each other and remain, friends,” remarked Caputo.

The couple closed their book on their marriage one year after they announced their separation.

Bravo reported that the TLC star never predicted she would divorce Larry Caputo, her husband of 28 years, but they legally separated in December 2017.

Caputo officially pulled the plug on her marriage, according to Radar Online on April 16, 2018.

Caputo said in the People interview that she had a “friendly” first meeting with her ex after eight months and they’re in a good place.

“I just spoke to Larry last week,” she said. “There is no purpose in being angry and being mad. We have over 30 years together and you just can’t forget about that. You know we still have to honor and treasure that and more importantly, respect that.”

Theresa and Larry opened up about marital issues during their last season as a couple on the TLC show.

“Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship had changed,” Theresa Caputo remarked prior to the couple’s divorce.

“We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times and right now are not such great times,” she revealed.

“I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?'” Caputo continued.

TMZ interviewed Larry Caputo on a Santa Monica, California, street on June 26 where he revealed that the couple, who had hoped to reconcile their troubled marriage, continued to live on opposite coasts after a trial separation that began several months earlier.

The reality star told the site that although they tried to work things out, they seem destined to be apart.

Larry Caputo then dropped a bombshell to TMZ, revealing he has found love again after his split from Theresa. Said the former Long Island Medium star, “I am fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special but I’ll leave it at that.”

Theresa Caputo recently posted a family photo on her Instagram, showing how her clan celebrates the Christmas holidays.

She noted that some of the female members of her family attend the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York City for the holidays.

The TLC star posted a fun photo of her group pretending to be the world-famous Radio City Rockettes.

Long Island Medium airs on TLC.