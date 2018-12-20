Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Beyonce, & Jay-Z All Attend Travis Scott Concert Despite Feud Rumors

Travis Scott’s concert at The Forum in L.A.’s Inglewood neighborhood was attended by many famous celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West.

Many fans noticed Kanye’s presence at the concert despite an apparent feud between him and Travis Scott which, according to ET, dates back to Travis’ song “Sicko Mode,” which also features Drake. Kanye was upset with Travis — whom he considers family — for allowing frenemy Drake to “sneak disses” at him on the hit song.

According to the report, Kanye West took to his Twitter account earlier this month and posted several tweets about the song, but eventually ended his rant.

“Met with Trav at my crib this morning. We expressed ourselves. It’s all love.”

Although Kanye made it clear in the tweet that the two Kardashian family rappers hashed things out, many fans and followers expressed on Twitter that there might be “some side beef lingering between the two,” per TMZ.

But during Wednesday’s concert, Kanye wasn’t only in attendance, but was seen enjoying the music as he was spotted dancing to Travis’ song “Butterfly Effect.”

Many fans were eager to see how West would react to the controversial song, but one fan — who was also apparently in attendance — tweeted that before Travis performed “Sicko Mode,” the 41-year-old rapper reportedly left the concert.

Kanye just walked out before the final song was announced, which of course is Sicko Mode ???? — Ryan Klapper (@Klapp_Daddy) December 20, 2018

Per the article, another power couple who attended the concert included Jay-Z and his wife, Beyonce. According to a fan — who spotted the couple at the concert — the two singers appeared to be thoroughly enjoying Travis’ performance.

It is, however, not known whether Beyonce and Jay-Z ran into Kim and Kanye during the concert. The two rappers have had a “strained” friendship because Beyonce and Jay-Z didn’t attend Kanye and Kim’s wedding in 2014, per ET.

Other stars who attended the concert included singer Halsey, who was accompanied by her mom. Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, also showed up at the concert.

Per ET, a source who attended the concert told the website that Travis confirmed that Kylie Jenner was also present at the concert by saying that “My beautiful wife is in the building,” which strengthened the rumor that Kylie and Scott have already gotten married.

In an interview, Kylie’s elder sister, Kim, said the following when asked about the rumor, per an earlier article by ET.