‘The Voice’ Winner Chevel Shepherd Reveals What She Is Going To Spend Her $100,000 Prize On

Sixteen-year-old New Mexico teen Chevel Shepherd’s life changed on Tuesday evening when she was named the winner of The Voice Season 15. With the help of her coach, country star Kelly Clarkson, Shepherd will continue her country music career by recording her first album. But first, Shepherd would like to head back home and be a “normal teen” for a little while, Entertainment Tonight reported.

As the winner of The Voice, Shepherd received not only the coveted trophy, but also a recording contract and a $100,000 cash prize. The teen sat down with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday to share what her first big purchase with the money will be, and it’s nothing music-related.

“I really want to buy a car,” the singer explained. “I’m named after a car. My dad, we have a whole bunch of hot rods. I love cars. So I, of course, want to buy a car.”

Fans of The Voice got a glimpse of Shepherd’s love for cars when the singer was introduced earlier this season. Footage from Shepherd’s time in New Mexico showed her working on cars with her father, sitting at the wheel to start the vehicle as he worked on the engine.

First, though, the teen has to get her permit. She revealed to People that she had to postpone getting the first step towards driving because of her trip to Hollywood for the show. Obtaining the permit is on her list of things to do when she returns home.

Shepherd also shared what her dream car would be–a Chevrolet, but not just any Chevrolet.

“I would love to have a Chevelle because that’s my name,” she said. “So me and my dad are probably going to get one and build a ’72 [Chevrolet] Chevelle together.”

After some well-deserved relaxation in New Mexico, Shepherd will decide if she wants to move to Los Angeles or Nashville to begin recording. The singer said that she and Clarkson will be working on a country album, and Shepherd has big dreams for her future in music.

“I want to tour the world and show people why I love country music, and go to the Grand Ole Opry,” she said.

Of course, Clarkson will be there to help Shepherd every step of the way, as she has been all season.

“Kelly has always told me to be myself and have fun, and show the world who I want to be as an artist. Just love what I am doing because not many people are singing classic country anymore and I want to bring it back,” Shepherd explained.

Shepherd’s win marks Clarkson’s second Team Kelly win in a row, following her win with Brynn Cartelli.