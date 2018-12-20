The Kardashian And Jenner Sisters Announce They’ll Be Shutting Down All Of Their Apps In 2019

'We truly hope you’ve enjoyed this journey."

The Kardashian/Jenner sisters have dominated social media over the last few years. Combined the reality stars have over a billion followers on Instagram alone. In 2015, the popular family launched their individual apps. It’s aim was to give fans an even closer insight to the ladies individual passions.

But yesterday, Kim Kardashian West sadly announced all of their apps shutting down next year.

“We’ve had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019,” Kardashian said on her official website on Wednesday.

“We truly hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what’s ahead,” she concluded.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner shut down her app in December 2017, also expressing gratitude to those who had the app.

Kendall app focused on fashion while lip-kit entrepreneur Kylie Jenner’s app featured playlists and makeup tutorials.

Kim’s focused on beauty, as new mom Khloe let fans see her rigorous health and fitness routine. Oldest sister Kourtney also shared fitness plans and in April, a three-day mean plan.While there was free content on each app, the premium content, such as videos and live streams, cost $2.99 a month.

Recently Khloe’s showed paying fans True’s nursery where she said, “I had to find a way to have pink everywhere and not have it be too feminine.”

In August, the sisters also shut down all of their DASH after 12 years of sales. The family had locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York.

“We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually,” Kim said in a statement from August.

“We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on,” she added.

Meanwhile the sisters continue to share their lives online. On Tuesday, Kim was left starstruck when Jennifer Lopez joined her for a movie night at her home. Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and singer Sia were also in attendance. The group held a special screening of Lopez’s new movie, Second Act.

“I’m having a movie night at my house,” Kardashian West, 38, revealed on her Instagram Story. “Never in my life would I have imagined that my idol would want to come have a movie night with me.”

In a series of videos, Kardashian West thanked Lopez, 49, for inspiring her love of beauty.