Former Game Of Thrones Star Richard Madden Thinks All Major Characters Will be Killed Off

Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark for the first three series of Game of Thrones before meeting a rather gruesome end has told the Hollywood Reporter he thinks all the major characters will be killed off in the series’ final episode.

Madden, who has recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role in BBC Thriller The Bodyguard, was asked what he thought would happen when the cult fantasy series finally draws to a conclusion.

“I kind of think it’s just going to be three dragons flying around and everyone else is dead,” he replied. “It’s a possibility!”

Rich Polk / Getty Images

He went on to admit that having left the series he has become something of a fan himself. But he also admitted that he no longer really identifies himself with the Robb Stark role which helped to make his name.

“I kind of don’t recognise that I was in it anymore because I’ve been watching so many years of it and they talk about Robb Stark and I know who he is but I don’t see myself in that role,” he explained.

“I’m just a viewer now, which is so good. That was one of the bad things about being in the show is you got the scripts so you knew what was going to happen next, and I’ve not had that for years, so now I can just truly enjoy it as a viewer, which is thrilling.”

Anticipation for the final series of Game of Thrones is already growing, but at just six episodes, it is already guaranteed to be the shortest series in the show’s history. However, it is thought that each episode will be between 60 and 120 minutes in length meaning fans still have the equivalent of six Game of Thrones feature films to look forward to.

David Nutter, who is directing the first episode of the final series was asked earlier this year about what fans had in store and he gave away a few tantalizing hints.

“I’ve never directed am opening episode of Game Of Thrones before until season eight, but I think it’s really important to make a splash,” he said. “I’m completely satisfied with how season eight ends. I think that [show creators] David [Benioff] and Dan [DB Weiss] did a tremendous job, and they took into consideration what the fans want as well as what is right as far as storytelling is concerned.”

“I guarantee there’s going to be lots of surprises and shocking moments, but it’s really very compelling stuff.”