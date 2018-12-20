‘Jersey Shore’ Star Battling Depression

One of the stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is battling depression. The reality star revealed their plight on social media after enduring several months of difficulties.

Angelina Pivarnick, who was an original cast member of the series when it was originally called Jersey Shore and has since returned for the reboot, revealed her battle in an emotional Instagram post on December 17.

“These past two months have not been on my side,” the reality star, 32, began. “There’s a lot of unfortunate things I couldn’t control and it’s put me in a depression.”

She did not note what she is struggling against in her caption.

Pivarnick then explained that one of the things that have helped her during this tough period has been her fiance Chris Larangeria and her two rescue cats.

“If it wasn’t for @chris_e_piss_e And my daughters (my fur babies) I would have lost it. When I’m sad they put a smile on my face. I legit love my animals sooo much. They give me the love I need to make it through the day. I seriously consider them part of my family.”

The reality star added that she was happy she rescued her cats and “got them off the streets” so they could have a “great life.” She also noted that if she’s having a bad day she knows they will always be there waiting for her with unconditional love.

In the hashtags to the post, she tagged the ASPCA and encouraged animal adoption.

In the photo, Pivarnick is seen lying in bed with her cats beside her.

Larangeira said in the photo’s comments section of Pivarnick, “My beautiful family,” he wrote. “I love you all so much.”

Pivarnick was a surprising addition to the series in its first season after a six-year absence from MTV.

She originally left the series after several intense fights between herself, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who gave Pivarnick her now-infamous nickname, “Dirty Hampster.”

Pivarnick was brought back into the Jersey Shore fold during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio pulled a prank on Farley, Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese, who had left the show’s Las Vegas home for a weekend to visit their families.

Calling himself the “Prank War Champion,” DelVecchio called Pivarnick and asked her if she wanted to visit the roommates and mend fences.

When the girls returned, their shock was instant and took DelVecchio and Pivarnick to task as to why she had returned to the “family” after she left and trashed Farley on social media.

Farley, Polizzi and the other roommates including Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro have since seemingly mended their relationship with Pivarnick.

She will be returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with the rest of the cast when the show heads back to MTV for its second reboot season in 2019.