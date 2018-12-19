John Cena Talks About Whether He’ll Get A Haircut Before His WWE Return

Cena was on Jimmy Kimmel and he spent a lot of time on the hottest of hot issues: his hair.

John Cena was on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to talk about Bumblebee, his new movie that releases in theaters this week. And while he was primarily there to promote the film, plenty of other topics came up during the brief interview including the unavoidable one: John Cena’s new hairstyle.

Kimmel mentioned that some fans weren’t too happy about his new look, and Cena said it’s actually much more than just disliking for some fans, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

“Some? That’s polite,” Cena said in response to Kimmel’s inquiry.

“So here’s the deal, I’ve been playing a character in WWE for 15 years now, and I’ve looked the exact same. Then I left to go to China for about six months and I came back with this, and literally it has caused a tidal wave of emotional upheaval.”

Apparently, not only did it cause some issues for fans who are used to seeing the WWE Superstar with a certain look, but Cena actually said fans have told him that “you ruined my life.”

“I’ve literally ruined people’s childhoods. I know you do ‘Mean Tweets’ and every day it’s just a barrage of ‘change back, you look ridiculous, you ruined my life!’ I’m just trying to figure my life out, I don’t know what the hell’s going on,” Cena said.

That brought Jimmy Kimmel to the big question: will Cena get a haircut before he returns to WWE?

“No,” Cena said on the matter.

“Because the thing I like about the WWE is they’re very vocal and very excited. So when I go to Madison Square Garden looking like an accountant, not so much a thin one, they’re going to raise hell.”

It sounds like Cena is actually enjoying the comments from WWE fans who don’t like his new look, which is just a good a reason as any to keep the new style.

In fact, Cena sounds genuinely excited to see the reaction of the fans, perhaps even hoping to get a rise out of them.

“It’s going to be great,” Cena said on the fans’ reaction.

“I just want to see what happens.”

Kimmel also asked Cena who he’d be going up against on December 26 at Madison Square Garden, and Cena wouldn’t spill the beans. Instead, he simply said “it doesn’t matter” and that fans would need to come out for the show to see.

As reported by Inquisitr, we do know a couple of Cena’s opponents for his upcoming tour with WWE.

Here’s Cena’s upcoming schedule: