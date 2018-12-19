Newlywed Nick Jonas Pens Sweet Note To Brother And Sister-In-Law On Their Anniversary

Nick used a story about the horrors of teenage acne as a metaphor for the relationship his brother and sister-in-law share.

A wedding anniversary is always something to be celebrated, but Nick Jonas seems to have a new appreciation for the special day after his own nuptials earlier this month, writing a social media post today praising his brother and sister-in-law’s nine-year marriage as a great example for his own.

On Wednesday, December 19, Nick’s oldest brother Kevin and his wife Danielle celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, and Nick commemorated the date with a post to his Instagram account that included a sweet message to his brother and sister-in-law and a story from their wedding day.

Nick began his message by sharing a “little-known fact” about the wedding ceremony with his 19.3 million followers–that he had “an enormous zit” smack dab in the middle of his forehead that at 17-years-old, which caused him major embarrassment and anxiety, given that there were over 400 guests at the wedding and photographs from the event that would be shared with the entire world.

The musician revealed that Kevin and Danielle comforted him in the situation, assuring him that nobody would even notice and making him feel “so much better about it.”

“Their thoughtfulness on their big day, and throughout their life together is so touching and selfless,” Nick wrote.

“My zit faded away after about a week but their love endures forever.”

He continued his sweet message by sharing how thankful he is “to have a shining example of what a beautiful and healthy marriage should be” as he himself enters a new chapter of his life as a married man.

“Cheers to a lifetime of joy ahead for you both together always. Happy anniversary,” Nick concluded.

The message was accompanied by a photo of Kevin and Danielle in a loving embrace on their wedding day, and within two hours of going live on the social media platform had received almost 500,000 likes and hundreds of comments complimenting the sweet message, including one from his “beautiful bride” Priyanka Chopra, who agreed that her new in-laws were “the best.”

Nick’s post comes amid his own wedding celebrations, which have been going on for the entire month of December. Nick and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot during an extravagant celebration that began in India on December 1 and blended the traditions of their two cultures with both a Western and Indian ceremony.

After returning to the states for a few days, People reported today that Nick was spotted back in Mumbai earlier today, where he and his wife will host a second wedding reception later this week after already holding one in Delhi on December 4.