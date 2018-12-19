Kelly Clarkson Hopes Her Children Are ‘Tone Deaf’ & Become Teachers Or Doctors

Grammy nominee Kelly Clarkson loves her kids. She also loves her career — but that doesn’t mean she wants her children to follow the same path, People is reporting. Clarkson came from humble beginnings, first working as a telemarketer, waitress, and promoter in Burleson, Texas before shooting to stardom by winning American Idol in 2002. While the nation was introduced to her powerful vocals on the singing competition, Clarkson now says she hopes her children didn’t inherit that talent from her.

“I seriously hope they are tone deaf,” she says of her children.

Clarkson has a daughter, River Rose, age 4, and a son, Remington “Remy” Alexander, age 2. Clarkson also felt maternal towards The Voice contestant 16-year-old Chevel Shepherd, who ended up winning her season after being coached by Clarkson. Last year, Clarkson coached 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli, who also ended up winning the competition. Clarkson says she acts like a “stage mom” with the contestants that she coaches, and she’s afraid about how that would translate to her actual parenting.

“I get so excited and I’m afraid of what kind of mom I would be,” Clarkson shared. “I think I would be my mom … She would be like, ‘I have heard better but it was solid!'”

Clarkson says that while her mother’s approach motivated her to work hard, she doesn’t want her kids to have to deal with the same thing.

“I hope they are teachers or doctors or something,” she revealed. “It’s a hard industry.”

Such a hard industry, in fact, that she also shared that she advised Cartelli’s mother to frequently tell her daughter nice things after the teenager won last year because “people are mean.”

As for her own children, Clarkson certainly has big dreams for them. Earlier this year, she shared that she thinks her daughter River could be a CEO one day “because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone.” She’s also discussed finding the balance between encouraging children and maintaining rules. Clarkson strives to help her daughter feel empowered, but says there is a “fine line” between empowerment and allowing her to disobey!

As for little Remy, Clarkson says he’s more of a “sensitive soul.” Clarkson also has two stepchildren, 17-year-old Savannah and 13-year-old Seth, that are her husband Brandon Blackstock’s children from a previous relationship. Seth and Savannah are old enough now to be discovering their interests and thinking about their future, but for Remy and River, there’s still plenty of time to find out what they’re good at and what they want to do. If Clarkson has her way, it won’t be singing!