Gwen Stefani Shared Throwback Video To Comfort Blake Shelton After ‘The Voice’ Finale

Blake Shelton faced an unfortunate loss on Tuesday evening’s finale of The Voice Season 15, but luckily, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani was happy to remind him that he is still a winner in her eyes. The “Hollaback Girl” singer shared a video on her Instagram Story that she recorded after his loss a few years ago, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The video showed Shelton walking backstage after the Season 12 finale in May 2017 concluded. The country crooner had just lost to Alicia Keys with her artist, Chris Blue.

“What do you feel like right now?” Stefani asked her boyfriend.

“A loser,” Shelton replied, sounding disappointed.

“I think you’re a winner still,” Stefani fired back.

“You don’t? I take it back. I feel like a winner,” Shelton said, ending the adorable exchange.

Stefani and Shelton first met when Stefani joined The Voice as a coach in 2014. Their relationship began a year later, in November 2015. Rumors have been circulating about a possible engagement in the near future, although Stefani has since said that the couple is not under pressure to marry any time soon.

This season, Kelly Clarkson came out on top with her country artist Chevel Shepherd. This is Clarkson’s second win in a row after defeating the other coaches with Brynn Cartelli in May.

Clarkson did note in an interview how hard it is to win with a country artist when going against Shelton, who has been widely successful in his 17-years-long country music career. Shelton currently has 30 awards from various country music award shows under his belt. He has also taken home the crown on The Voice six times.

“It’s so hard to get country people on your team if you’re not Blake Shelton. No one’s ever beat him with a country artist,” Clarkson said after the finale on Tuesday.

Shelton had two artists in the Top 4 this season: Kirk Jay and Chris Kroeze. The two came in second and third place, respectively, according to Hollywood Life.

The “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer is known to be very competitive on The Voice. Shelton has been a coach on the show since it began in 2011, along with pop singer Adam Levine. In a recent interview with ET about the upcoming Season 16 in Spring 2019, Shelton made it clear that he will be there to win.

John Legend is set to replace Jennfier Hudson as a coach in Season 16, and Shelton said that he will not be giving the newcomer any pointers.

“I’m not here to help John Legend, I’m here to beat John,” Shelton declared. “They pay me to win!”