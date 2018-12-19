‘Vanderpump Rules’s’ Scheana Marie Fires Back At Stassi Schroeder’s ‘Flip-Flopping’ Claims On Twitter

Scheana Marie tweeted about a comment made by Stassi Schroeder on the latest episode of 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Scheana Marie was called out on Sunday night’s Vanderpump Rules for allegedly “flip-flopping” on certain hot topic issues of the series.

As a few women of the show discussed the cheating allegations against James Kennedy, Stassi Schroeder called out Scheana for seemingly suggesting that Kristen Doute’s friend, Hope, was lying about having slept with James at Coachella in April. However, according to Scheana, she was simply hearing both sides of the argument.

“Does seeing and hearing all sides of stories = flip flopping? If so… guilty!” she wrote on Twitter in response to Stassi’s claims against her.

During Sunday’s episode, Stassi claimed Scheana wasn’t loyal to anyone — because she’s always trying to be friends with everyone.

After sharing her tweet, many fans agreed with Scheana that it is good to stay neutral in certain situations, and to be understanding towards everyone. But others suggested Scheana’s habit of hearing both sides made it seem as if she didn’t actually hold anyone accountable for any of their wrongdoings.

Others pointed out that Brittany Cartwright has been acting in a neutral manner since joining the show, but has never been accused of “flip-flopping” in the way that Scheana has. She also hasn’t been accused of failing to have loyalty to her co-stars.

While Scheana Marie and Stassi Schroeder don’t appear to be on great terms at the moment, Scheana suggested during an interview with Us Weekly in November that they were doing okay — after working through their past issues during Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules.

“If you follow me on social media, you’ll see the girls have been in my [Instagram] Stories and stuff, so you’ll definitely see a change in friendships from the beginning to the end of the season,” she explained.

According to Scheana, she and the other women of the show — including Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney — began getting along with her better after seeing that she’s learned to laugh at herself.

“That’s one thing I think Stassi, Kristen and Katie love about me is they’re like, ‘We can make fun of you and you’re not going to get your feelings hurt now?’ … I think that will be fun to see me not getting so butthurt about things that don’t matter,” she explained.

Stassi has not yet responded to Scheana’s tweet.

To see more of Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.