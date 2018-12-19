Lisa Vanderpump Looks Upset After A Production Van Is Vandalized At SUR Restaurant, Kristen Doute Reacts

A production van was targeted during production on 'RHOBH' Season 9.

Lisa Vanderpump appeared upset in video shot at SUR Restaurant after a production van was vandalized.

On December 18, the Daily Mail shared video footage and photos taken at the scene of the incident in West Hollywood, California, where Vanderpump was reportedly filming for the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As Vanderpump paced back and forth and made phone calls, the production van was seen with a shattered driver’s side window and plenty of glass on the ground next to it. As the outlet revealed, the black van was parked in a metered parking space behind Vanderpump’s restaurant.

Although SUR Restaurant is typically known as the set of Vanderpump Rules, it seems unlikely that Vanderpump was filming scenes for her spinoff because the show often films in the summer months and goes on hiatus in the winter months at it airs on Bravo TV.

Around the time the photos and video of Vanderpump were shared, her former SUR Restaurant employee, Kristen Doute, who stars on Vanderpump Rules, shared a series of tweets in regard to the shocking crime and revealed a number of things that were taken from the van.

“Hey A**HOLES who broke into our production van at Sur – we comin for ya. You stole a baby’s hospital bracelet along with personal crew belongings. You f**ked with the wrong fam,” she tweeted.

“Let’s find these d**k bags,” she added.

Doute then shared a second post which included a photo of the alleged assailants’ vehicle and described the perpetrators as African American men.

PLEASE RT !!

Our production van was smashed into at Sur. They stole personal crew belongings – laptop, backpacks, wallets.. our DP’s daughter’s hospital bracelet was also taken. ???? LOOKING for a WHITE VOLVO XC90 with @SMVolvo1631 dealer plates. 2 Men / African American pic.twitter.com/cY1OF89YE0 — kristen doute ???????????? (@kristendoute) December 18, 2018

A number of other Vanderpump Rules stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, and Ariana Madix re-tweeted Kristen Doute’s posts to get the word out about the people accused of vandalizing their production van and stealing from their Bravo production team.

Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been at odds for several months and while Dorit Kemsley recently hinted that filming on Season 9 was complete, she may have meant that she and the rest of the cast were done. Meanwhile, Vanderpump, who has been accused of refusing to film with the other women, may have more filming to do due to the scenes she missed with the other women.

Vanderpump Rules is currently airing on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to the network sometime next year.