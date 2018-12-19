Dan Crenshaw Reveals He Contacted Pete Davidson After Alarming Instagram Post

The former Navy SEAL says he reached out to the 'Saturday Night Live' star following his disturbing social media message.

Pete Davidson has found a friend for life in Dan Crenshaw. The Texas Congressman-elect, whom Davidson famously made fun of during an SNL “Weekend Update” rant in October, says he reached out to the troubled comic after he posted a disturbing message to Instagram last weekend.

During an interview on Houston news channel KPRC, the former U.S. Navy SEAL officer said Davidson’s post was “pretty devastating” to hear about, so he decided to reach out to the struggling Saturday Night Live star.

“You don’t want to see somebody in that kind of position… to the point where they’re actually putting out a cry for help on social media… that’s not a good place to be in,” Crenshaw said, per Deadline.

Dan Crenshaw admitted that while he doesn’t know Pete Davidson well, he contacted him to let him know he was there for him.

“I talked to him personally. We don’t go back very far, we’re not good friends. But I think he appreciated hearing from me.”

Crenshaw revealed that he told Davidson that everyone has a purpose in this world and that it is their job to “find that purpose.”

“Especially a guy like that. He makes people laugh. Sometimes he makes people mad. But he makes people laugh a lot. It was a good conversation.”

Earlier this year, Pete Davidson made headlines for his shocking diss of Crenshaw, joking that the heroic Navy SEAL looked like “a hitman in a porno” because he wears an eye patch. Crenshaw lost his eye during an explosion in Afghanistan, and Davidson received a ton of backlash for the ill-fated joke. The SNL star later apologized and came face to face with Crenshaw during the next week’s segment of “Weekend Update.”

But over the weekend, Pete Davidson alarmed fans when he posted a troubling message to Instagram just hours before the live SNL show. In the disturbing post, the comedian wrote, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Davidson quickly deleted the cryptic post, but he has received a wave of support from fans and famous friends. As his Instagram post made headlines, New York Police Department visited NBC Studios to check up on the star during SNL rehearsals, according to Fox News. Pete Davidson was later confirmed to be okay and he briefly appeared on Saturday night’s live SNL show to introduce musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson.

Pete Davidson previously used his Instagram account to reveal that he’d been bullied both before and after his split from singer Ariana Grande. The star has been open about his borderline personality disorder and has talked about not wanting “to be on this earth” anymore.

But Davidson promised, “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”