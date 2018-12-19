Excitement Abounds As Netflix Has Just Renewed ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ For Parts 3 And 4

With the Netflix announcement that the 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been renewed for Parts 3 and 4, Ross Lynch took over the show's official Instagram account to chat with fans on December 18.

For those who are enamored with the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix has some news that is sure to thrill you. The hugely popular and also critically-acclaimed reboot of Sabrina has just been renewed for Parts 3 and 4.

According to Collider, the announcement of parts being renewed rather than seasons may be somewhat confusing to viewers. While Netflix originally ordered 20 episodes of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina over what could be called Season 1, with 10 of these having already aired and the next 10 premiering on April 5, 2019, these have actually been broken down into parts, which means that the first segment we saw this year was Part 1 and the next episodes we see in April of 2019 will be Part 2.

And happily for us, Netflix has just announced that they have ordered 16 more episodes of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which will be known as Parts 3 and 4, and like the first two parts, these will also be split into two different segments.

Like many fans out there, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator and executive producer of Sabrina, was also elated when he heard that Netflix would be picking up the show for two more parts and began his speech about this renewal by proclaiming that Satan himself must surely be praised for such a wondrous event.

“Praise Satan! I’m so grateful to my partners at Warner Brothers, Netflix, Berlanti Television, and Archie Productions for supporting this darker vision of the world’s most famous teen witch. And I’m thrilled to be continuing to tell Sabrina’s chilling adventures with our incredible cast and crew, led by the unstoppable Kiernan Shipka.”

Pajama party at #CAOS today celebrating our renewal! Thank you to all the fans. Your passion and enthusiasm gives us life ❤️???????????????????? #sabrinanetflix pic.twitter.com/rRHiB1HsEe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) December 18, 2018

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, and Abigail Cowen. It has been reported that in the next segment of the show, Jedidiah Goodacre will begin his role as the tragic Dorian Gray, while Alexis Denisof will be introduced as Adam Master, the boyfriend of Mary Wardwell.

To get into the spirit of Netflix’s renewal of Sabrina, Ross Lynch was slated to take over the official Instagram account of the show to chat with fans on December 18, but alas, the actor and musician was having trouble with his phone and it was also apparently the last day of filming. However, Lynch did gracefully manage to chat with some fans earlier in the day and if the comments on the show’s Instagram account are anything to go by, April cannot come soon enough.

Besides the exciting announcement that Netflix has ordered Parts 3 and 4 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, take note that there is also a very special Christmas episode of the show on Netflix that is titled “A Midwinter’s Tale,” which should get everyone into the holiday spirit straightaway while also preparing them for the next installment of Sabrina in 2019.