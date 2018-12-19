WWE News: John Cena’s Opponents Revealed For Some Of His Upcoming Appearances

John Cena is going on the road with WWE starting on December 26, and we've finally learned who he will face.

One thing the WWE has been sorely missing on its recent house show tours is John Cena. Whether fans love him or hate him, his presence on a show sells tickets.

As the Inquisitr reported a couple weeks ago, John Cena is scheduled to hit the road with WWE for several events between December 26 and January 14. Up until today, all we knew was that Cena would be on the shows, presumably in a match. Now, thanks to some digging by SEScoops, we now have a good idea of who John Cena will be wrestling at a few of the events.

The scheduled matches come from local advertising at the venues where Cena is scheduled to appear. As is always the case with WWE events, the card is subject to change, so John Cena could end up working against someone completely different.

On December 27 in Long Island, New York, Cena is scheduled to appear on a Miz TV segment. He’ll also face Miz in matches on December 28 in Baltimore, Maryland and on December 30 in Tampa, Florida.

Another advertised match is at the Raw taping on January 7 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center, where Cena is scheduled to compete in a six-man tag match with Elias and Finn Balor. His team will meet Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre. This is an episode of Monday Night Raw, but Cena’s advertised match will not air on television.

On January 14, Cena is scheduled to take part in the same six-man match as the show on the 7th. Like the first show, this is a Raw taping, but again, the match will not air on television and will strictly be for the crowd in attendance.

Here’s the complete schedule for John Cena’s upcoming tour:

Madison Square Garden, New York, New York – December 26

Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, New York – December 27 (Miz TV segment)

Royals Farms Arena, Baltimore, Maryland — December 28 (Match vs. The Miz)

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – December 29

Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida – December 30 (Match vs. The Miz)

Columbus Civic Center, Columbus, Georgia – January 4

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Florida – January 5

Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers, Florida – January 6

Amway Center, Orlando, Florida – January 7 (Six-man tag with Elias and Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley)

Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, West Virginia – January 11

Knoxville Civic Coliseum, Knoxville, Tennessee – January 12

Von Braun Civic Center, Huntsville, Alabama – January 13

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee – January 14 (Six-man tag with Elias and Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley)