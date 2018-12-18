Fan Hilariously Calls Chrissy Teigen Out For Odd Placement Of Pan In New Instagram Photo

Social media queen Chrissy Teigen is known for letting her hilarious personality shine on Twitter and sharing mouthwatering photos on Instagram of delicious meals she’s whipped up in the kitchen. Teigen did just that earlier this week, sharing a beautiful shot of a dish she had put together for lunch, though Life & Style noted that one fan of the celebrity chef pointed out something odd about the picture.

On Monday, December 17, Chrissy shared a photo to her Instagram account showing her 21.4 million followers the finished product of her main course for lunch, scallop linguini casino, which she shared was one of the top three most popular recipes from her Cravings cookbook.

“Too pretty not to post,” the mother-of-two captioned her photo of a large cast iron pan filled with pasta and perfectly seared scallops that was sure to make at least a few people instantaneously hungry.

Nearly 450,000 people showed appreciation for the “foodstagram” post from Chrissy, and almost 4,000 people commented on how beautiful and delicious the dish looked, though one fan spotted was able to look past the pan, finding something oddly familiar about the background of the photo.

“Did you put the pan on the floor?” the fan commented, following with two laughing emojis and a note of affection for Chrissy. “Love you.”

The comment’s call out received 745 likes, and even garnered a response from Chrissy, who gave a perfectly good reason for the photo’s unconventional staging.

“Yeah it has the best light hahaha,” Teigen responded, always one to own up to something when she’s called out for it.

Chrissy currently has released two cookbooks to the world full of delicious recipes that are amazingly photogenic, but recently revealed that she’s put together a new book specifically for her 2-year-old daughter Luna, who has turned out to be quite the picky eater.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Teigen took to her Twitter account to detail the struggle she goes through trying to come up with meals for her daughter “aside from spaghetti and fish sticks.”

“I’m spending my days making a menu, cooking and plating every meal and taking pics so my DARLING ANGEL will eat something,” Chrissy told her 10.7 million followers on the social media platform.

a binder of laminated photos with TODDLER FOOD on Peppa Pig plates. A MENU FOR MY DAUGHTER. I actually didn't realize how insane this was til I started typing it — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 17, 2018

She went on to share with her followers on both Twitter and Instagram a video of the binder she has put together using her laminator machine, which she dubbed “the best thing to have ever happened to me,” that features photos of meals she has come up with to try and appease her daughter’s selective appetite.