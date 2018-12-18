For some avid The Young and the Restless fans, the news that Mal Young confirmed that he’s out as the show’s head writer — and executive producer — is an early Christmas miracle.

Yesterday, the Inquisitr reported that Mal Young was out, and now the man himself has confirmed the truth of the article. According to Soap Opera Digest, Young revealed that he will not be with the show in 2019.

Young said in a statement, “Just arrived in London for the holidays. I felt like it was a good time to move on. Never a good idea to get too settled on a long running soap and I achieved all that I and CBS set out to do: improved scripts and production values. I have a project of my own that I’ve been developing and want to pursue that now. Plus running a show like this is all consuming and want to get a bit of my life back – and see my family occasionally!”

Some long-time viewers will no doubt rejoice at the news. This year was criticized by a substantial portion of the show’s fanbase, who pointed out the many dreary departures of fan favorites under Young’s watch.

Doug Davidson revealed that he was done as Paul Williams. Plus, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) died in a terrible crash, as the actress moved on with her second child and new projects.

Many advantages to living in soap world – we get two Thanksgivings, two Christmases pic.twitter.com/YHqRJtURk1 — mal young (@malyoung) November 22, 2018

Eileen Davidson left her role as Ashley Abbott to spend more time with her family. Then, Eric Braeden took Victor off the canvas for quite some time when he went on an extended vacation to Germany, and now The Mustache appears back in Genoa City in time for Christmas on December 24.

In addition, Melissa Claire Egan departed from her role as Chelsea Newman. Greg Rikaart, who portrayed Kevin, left — along with his on-screen mother, Judith Chapman, who brought the fabulous Gloria to life in Genoa City. Several others also left in what felt like a revolving door for the show in 2018.

Braeden has remained outspoken on Twitter about the show dumping veteran actors in favor of new, unconnected characters like the Rosales family. Perhaps, with a new head writer, there may be room for both. For now, the news is that Josh Griffin may return as the head writer of the show — but so far there’s been no official confirmation.

Although Y&R recently celebrated three decades as the number one soap opera on TV, the show’s ratings have steadily declined this year — perhaps in part due to Young’s creative decisions. Now, a novel opportunity presents itself as the new year brings new stories.