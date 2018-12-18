‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Liz Gets Bad News, Chase Pushes Back, And Sam Gets A Lead

There’s conflict on the way throughout Port Charles according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. Franco saw the texts on Cameron’s phone that reveal he’s making some bad choices and Sam has been trying to figure out who from her past is taunting her. Yvonne and Mike have disappeared and decisions need to be made.

As viewers saw during Monday’s show, Franco was suspicious of Cameron’s sudden desire to make brownies and it all became clear when he saw the texts on Cam’s phone. Just as Cameron is waiting to meet up with someone who can sell him what he wants, Franco is apparently going to break the bad news to Elizabeth.

The sneak peek shared via Twitter reveals that Franco will tell Liz that he has a little bit of news, but he doesn’t think she’s going to like it. Will Franco tell her the full truth of what he has figured out? He just might, and this may carry over into Wednesday’s show.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Elizabeth will be furious and it seems likely this is connected to Cameron’s attempt to buy drugs. If confronted, Cam will may try to explain that he was trying to help Oscar, but it’s still a major problem for him to be trying to pursue this.

Is Cameron busted? Franco isn't buying the bake sale story he's telling. Tune into a dramatic, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @LiptonWilliam #GH55 pic.twitter.com/zDLnNo5mtL — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 17, 2018

Tuesday’s show will feature some scenes involving Lulu and Chase, and it looks like Lulu might try to utilize her friendly rapport with the detective to get some scoop. However, he is going to make it clear that he’s not having it. Chase will tell Lulu he won’t be her mole inside the department, and it looks like she’ll be somewhat taken aback by what he says.

Sam is trying to figure out who has made the connection between who she is in now in Port Charles and who she used to be as a con woman, and she’ll get an email connected to this during Tuesday’s episode. Viewers have seen that somehow, Daisy seems to be involved in this, but it’s not clear yet where this is headed. Viewers will see more develop on this front as the week continues.

Carly and Sonny will be worried and scrambling after Yvonne and Mike seemingly ditched their family and the care facility. It sounds as if Marcus may push to call the police immediately, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that Sonny will try to keep things more informal for the moment.

Margaux is going to get a lead of some sort, and she’ll face questions from Jordan about why she seems to be defending Sonny. Margaux will insist that Sonny has nothing to do with whatever they’re discussing, and fans can see that this Sonny and Margaux dynamic is headed toward big trouble.

General Hospital spoilers hint that there are some intriguing twists and turns on the way and it sounds as if fans have a lot to look forward to in the days ahead. Viewers are excited to finally be seeing more of Elizabeth and Franco again, as well as Jason and Sam together. Stay tuned for additional teasers as they become available and don’t miss the December 18 show to see where things head next.