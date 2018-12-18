‘B&B’ Spoilers For Wednesday, December 19: Liam Cites Brooke’s Sordid Past In Defense Of Taylor

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, December 19 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is finding Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) to be a tad hypocritical. He will remind his mother-in-law that he remembers her dirty past even if she seems to have forgotten it. However, Liam will bear the brunt of Brooke and Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) anger when he chooses to dig up the past. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) will also call out Brooke for her meddling ways.

Liam Spencer Cites Brooke Logan’s Sordid Past & Defends Taylor Hayes

Taylor may have shot Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) in the back, but that doesn’t mean that Brooke has a squeaky clean past. She thinks that Taylor may revert to alcoholism now that her secret is out, and even told Bill to ask Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) about what crime she accidentally committed. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that a drunken Taylor drove into Darla Einstein Forrester (Schae Harrison) and killed her. Darla was Thorne’s wife.

But Liam knows that Brooke cannot claim to be the perfect role model. Hope’s very existence is due to Brooke having a prolonged affair with her daughter Bridget’s (Ashley Jones) husband Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). When she wasn’t bed-hopping (Brooke has children with four different men), she fired a shot at Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), tried to strangle Stephanie with a feather boa, and tricked Katie out of her Spencer shares. And yes, Brooke’s an alcoholic, too.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke and Hope won’t take Liam’s words well. He will face some backlash for having defended Taylor with the truth about Brooke.

Taylor Confronts Brooke On Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke has been meddling in Liam, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Hope’s business for so long that everyone has just come to accept it as the status quo. Now that Taylor is back and standing up for her daughter, Brooke and Hope are appalled that someone dares to disagree with them.

Unfortunately, the returned Taylor is erratic and not as level-headed as the one fans love to remember. Taylor keeps projecting her and Brooke’s past onto Hope and Steffy, and this makes her seem to be less than the credible stalwart that she used to be.

Nevertheless, Taylor will confront Brooke. She’s angry that Brooke and Hope are forcing Liam to choose between Steffy and Hope. She knows that her granddaughter Kelly (Zoe Pennington) will be the loser if Liam decides to pick a family. She will lose out on growing up with her sister if her parents cannot get along.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.