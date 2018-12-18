‘The Voice’ Finale Predictions: A Major Upset As Fan Favorite Likely To Be Eliminated

The Voice aired part one of its two-part Season 15 finale episode on December 17 and it’s clear after the performances that there will likely be a major upset when the winner is announced. Additionally, it won’t be the fan favorite that viewers expected to take home the trophy and major recording contract.

Kirk Jay was favored to win the past several weeks as he turned out one stellar music performance after another, and he seemed likely to be the one to score coach Blake Shelton his seventh win on the show.

But, it seems that 14-year-old singer Kennedy Holmes is poised to pull off a major upset and win it all, according to a new poll by Goldderby.

The edge is given to Holmes for several reasons.

Chris Kroeze and Chevel Shepherd are other singers taking part in the finale.

Holmes is coached by Jennifer Hudson, Kroeze by Shelton, and Shepherd by Kelly Clarkson. Three of the remaining singers are country artists, a genre of music that has done well on the series for many years.

The 14-year-old powerhouse is the only non-country performer. She sings, dances, and sasses her way through each performance and if the first of the finale episodes is any indication, she could very well have the competition in the bag.

This would make her the youngest winner ever of the reality competition singing series, and the first win for coach Hudson.

Kennedy has really shone on the live shows, earning her place in the top 14 with an uplifting version of “Halo.” Since then she has done well with her covers of “Wind Beneath My Wings,” “Greatest Love of All,” “Me Too,” and “This is Me.”

During the finale show, she had the crowd on its collective feet with performances of “Love is Free,” an original tune, a cover of Demi Lovato’s “Confident,” and a duet with Hudson from The Wiz titled “Home.”

Her dance moves and powerful vocals wowed the entire panel of judges. Hudson then compared her protegee to a young Beyonce.

Holmes ended the night on a high note, showcasing range, personality, and strong creative sensibilities. Holmes came off as more of a well-rounded artist compared to her other competitors and raised the bar for future performers on the series to up their game when it comes to putting on a show.

Superstar recording artists Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Dierks Bentley, Halsey, Marshmello and Bastille, Panic! At The Disco, Season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli and more are set to perform on the live two-hour season finale.

The season finale will also feature special musical collaborations with the top 4 finalists.

In addition, Season 15 coaches and award-winning vocal powerhouses Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson will team up to perform a special holiday classic, “O Holy Night.”

EGOT winner and critically acclaimed, multi-platinum, singer-songwriter John Legend will perform on The Voice stage ahead of his spring 2019 debut as a coach. He will perform his rendition of the holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” featuring Esperanza Spalding, which is featured on his first Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.

The Voice Season 15 finale airs live on NBC beginning at 9 p.m. EST.