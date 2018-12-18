Lin Manuel-Miranda & Jimmy Fallon Sing Holiday Versions Of Hit Songs In ‘Tonight Show’ Duet

Mary Poppins Returns star Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and played a game with the host where they changed up the lyrics to some of 2018’s biggest hits with a holiday twist and the results were hilarious!

The twosome doctored with Camila Cabello’s “Havana” to be about a drunk “Mall Santa,” and altered Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood” to “My Secret Santa Sucks.”

Other remixes, according to E! Entertainment News included changing Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be” to be about Elf on the Shelf and Zedd, Grey and Maren Morris’ “The Middle” to be about a dreidel.

“Baby, why don’t you just help me spin my dreidel?” they crooned.

The talented twosome also re-scripted Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” to be about Christmas cards and Post Malone’s “Better Now” to be about getting an ugly sweater from your grandma.

They also took on hits by Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Maroon 5.

Miranda appeared on the show as the final push of publicity continues for Mary Poppins Returns whom he stars alongside Emily Blunt.

The playwright and actor of Broadway hits such as In The Heights and Hamilton stars as a lamplighter named Jack in the continuation of the classic Disney film.

Bert, portrayed by Dick Van Dyke’s was the original chimney sweep of the classic Disney film Mary Poppins, as well as a one-man band.

Miranda’s Jack serves the same purpose as Van Dyke (who appears in the new film as well) as both a scene-setter and a sidekick to Mary Poppins.

Jack was once apprenticed to Bert as a boy, back around the time of the first movie. The new one picks up with the Banks family 25 or so years later.

Vanity Fair reported that Miranda’s next project is directing the film version of the Broadway play Tick, Tick Boom!

“Everything’s been preparing me to direct Tick, Tick… Boom!,” Miranda remarked of his next project that will further stretch his wings in the entertainment industry.

“Both from my upbringing with Jonathan Larson’s [Rent] music and from my understanding of what it’s like to be a struggling composer in your 20s trying to get your show on and trying to get a different vocabulary heard—trying to get Broadway to sound more like the world you actually live in,” he shared.

“It’s not about Jonathan Larson’s death at all. It’s really about his struggle, about coming to New York and being the one who still bangs your head against the wall while your friends have gone into, maybe, cushier jobs or diverted their dreams into finding something else they love to do. We all have our version of that,” he shared.

Mary Poppins Returns opens Wednesday, December 19.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights on NBC.