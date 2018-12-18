Model Chrissy Teigen Admits To Ongoing Power Struggle With Adorable Daughter Luna

The two square off daily over something most parents can relate to.

Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen eats healthy to maintain her toned and fit physique. She made her modeling debut in 2010 with an amazing photo splashed across the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue and, along with Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge, appeared on the magazine’s 50th-anniversary cover in 2014.

She’s modeled for Maxim, Nike, Olay, Beach Bunny Swimwear, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Esquire, Glamour, and others. So it’s no wonder that food and fitness are a big part of her life. When she married music star John Legend in 2013 in Italy, the two had already dated for four years. They welcomed daughter Luna into the world in 2016 and son Miles in 2018, and Chrissy couldn’t wait to fix family meals.

With many models, Chrissy has expanded her business ventures and not only has a line of clothing but also has released two cookbooks and a line of cookware. But for someone who watches what she eats and makes money from food, it’s frustrating that her precious little girl is one of the pickiest eaters she’s ever met.

She shared on Twitter that she was raised with a tougher dinner table mentality than what she does with Luna.

“I always came from the mindset of ‘eat what we serve or go to bed hungry’ but I’m officially owned by my toddler, struggling to make a *dinner* Luna likes aside from spaghetti and fish sticks,” she tweeted.

Chrissy has even created a laminated menu just for Luna, complete with photos of the food, in the hopes that her daughter will consume something healthy and nutrition.

“I’m spending my days making a menu, cooking and plating every meal and taking pics so my DARLING ANGEL will eat something WHO HAVE I BECOME…I just love projects… a binder of laminated photos with TODDLER FOOD on Peppa Pig plates. A MENU FOR MY DAUGHTER. I actually didn’t realize how insane this was ’til I started typing it,” she tweeted.

As a mom with a cookbook line and cookware, it breaks Chrissy’s heart that her daughter will eat anything her grandmother fixes, NBC Right Now shared.

“If I try to steam green beans or puree them, she will not eat that. She loves my mom’s scalloped potatoes, she loves real food, but she will not eat my own food, which kind of breaks my heart. I take it personally!… If John feeds her, she’ll be like ‘Dada! Dada!’ and she’ll eat anything! Moms, you know there is just no getting around it. They just love their daddy,” Chrissy said.