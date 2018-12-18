Jessica Simpson Shows Off Baby Bump While Wearing A Reindeer Onesie In Festive Family Picture

Over the weekend, Jessica Simpson and her family had some fun in the snowy weather by hosting their own “snow party” with friends. The day was complete with ice skating, snowball-throwing, and a display of sweet treats. Simpson even got into the holiday spirit by wearing a Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer onesie, which she documented on Instagram, along with other photos from the party, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The 38-year-old singer, pregnant with her third child, shared several photos on Instagram and Instagram Stories to commemorate the day. In one series, she posed in the onesie, hood and all, cradling her baby bump with her husband Eric Johnson, who stayed a little more casual in jeans, a flannel, and a vest.

Other pictures from the same series showed her son Ace, 5, preparing to throw a snowball; her daughter Maxwell, 6, running in what looks like a snow dome; and a posed shot with Simpson’s friend, CaCee Cobb.

“Snow Day Memories,” Simpson captioned the series.

Of course, Simpson brought the whole family together for a photo. The four of them stood smiling in front of snowmen in the festive shot.

“Snow Day at the Johnson’s Creating traditions and making memories!! I love the holidays!!!” the singer wrote with the photo.

Simpson also shared a sponsored image of herself and Maxwell holding Polly Pocket dolls, which were popular miniature dolls in the ’90s and early 2000s.

“#PollyPocket is back and better than ever! She’s as tiny as can be and Max can bring her along everywhere we go! She was a big hit with the girlies at our adorable snow party. #TinyisMighty @mattel #ad,” Simpson wrote in the caption.

Simpson announced in September that she is expecting a baby girl. A source close to Simpson and Johnson told People that the couple is excited to welcome another child into the world, although it was “a very happy surprise.”

“The kids are super excited. [Overall] Jessica is a pretty relaxed person regarding her pregnancies. She wants to enjoy it,” the source said.

Simpson is stepping out of recent drama with Natalie Portman, who recently shamed Simpson during an interview for wearing a bikini in 1999 when Simpson claimed to still be a virgin. Simpson responded to the message as soon as she could through a post on Instagram, and Portman has since apologized.

“I have made it my practice to not shame other women for their choices. In this era of Time’s Up and all the great work you have done for women, I encourage you to do the same,” Simpson wrote in her response to Portman.