‘B&B’ Spoilers For Tuesday, December 18: Hope Asks Liam To Make An Impossible Decision

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 18 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will put Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) in an impossible position. After the fallout concerning Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo), Hope will want to assess where her husband’s loyalties lie. As Liam is continually being put on the spot by his wife, it is only a matter of time before he questions Hope’s motives.

Hope Logan Asks Liam Spencer The Impossible

Hope Logan is feeling especially vulnerable after Liam Spencer did not back her in a recent argument as she expected him to. When confronted with the question if he feels comfortable with Taylor around Kelly (Zoe Pennington), he did not want to come between his daughter and her grandmother.

Irked by his answer, Hope will make a very unfair request of her husband. Per Highlight Hollywood, Hope will ask him if he would prefer to be a family with Kelly and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Of course, she will conveniently forget that she married the man knowing that he had a family and that he would always have to be there for his daughter no matter what.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Hope’s marriage may be on the rocks as she will continue to alienate her husband with ultimatums, per Inquisitr. One can blame it on the pregnancy hormones, a meddling mother, or even just plain jealousy, but Hope and Liam are headed for trouble.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy vehemently defends Taylor to Hope and Liam and Hope makes a statement that impacts their future relationship. pic.twitter.com/hmwjWh9jpL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 17, 2018

B&B’s Bill Confesses His Motivation

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) seeks help from a man she knows is in love with her. She believes that Taylor is a threat and danger to all of them and she wants to get rid of her. She seeks out Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) help in this regard. However, Bill claims that he is a changed man. Over the last month or two, fans have seen him forgive rather than retaliate.

On Tuesday, December 18, Bill will tell Brooke why he is a changed man. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that he gave her the sword necklace and has repeatedly said that he wanted to change for her. He wanted to see that he was a better person so that she would choose him instead of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Bill is determined to walk the straight and narrow, for now at least, but he may be willing to do a dirty deed for Brooke. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.