Collin Gosselin To Leave Treatment Facility This Week, After Jon & Kate’s Custody Battle

The 14-year-old son of the former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' stars will live with his father full time, after completing a two-year treatment program.

Collin Gosselin is coming home for the holidays—and beyond. The 14-year-old sextuplet son of former TLC couple Jon and Kate Gosselin will be released this week from the treatment facility he has called home for the past two years. Collin, who has been attending the school to deal with reported behavioral and other special needs issues, will be placed in his father’s care upon his release, Radar Online reports.

A source close to the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 family revealed that Collin Gosselin will be home for good by the middle of this week.

“He is expected to be released December 18 or 19. Collin will transition out of the facility, and will finally be home with his dad for good.”

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Jon Gosselin won full temporary custody of his son, Collin, after his ex-wife Kate failed to appear at a custody hearing earlier this month.

Collin Gosselin has not been pictured with his mom — or most of his siblings — in more than two years, but his father, and sextuplet sister Hannah, visited him at the treatment center to celebrate his 14th birthday in March. In addition, Collin has made at least two trips home to his father’s house in recent months, most recently over the Thanksgiving holiday. There, he went Christmas tree shopping with his dad, sister, and Jon’s girlfriend — Colleen Conrad. Colleen also brought her two kids along for the proceedings.

In an interview last week with People, Jon Gosselin revealed that two of the sextuplets will live with him, while the other six kids will continue to live with Kate in her super-sized Pennsylvania home.

“Hannah lives with me full time, and then Collin. Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden, they’re with their mom, and then the twins are 18, so they’re adults,” Gosselin said.

Jon Gosselin also told Hollywood Life the Collin has “no” relationship with his mother at all. He added that — while the teen only talks to Hannah out of his seven brothers and sisters — he remains hopeful that his son will have a “sibling relationship” with the rest of the Gosselin kids soon.

In a recent interview with Radar Online, Jon Gosselin’s close friend and longtime barber, Eric Rodriguez, revealed that the Pennsylvania-based DJ was hoping to have his son home for good before Christmas.

“Jon is hoping for December 18. Let’s hope he gets out soon,” Rodriguez said of Collin last month. Now, it appears that Jon Gosselin’s wish is coming true.