Pete Davidson Rebuffed Ariana Grande’s Attempt To Comfort Him After Seeming Suicide Threat

Right now, Pete Davidson wants nothing to do with his ex, Ariana Grande.

Following a sad message that suggested that Pete may be contemplating suicide was posted to his Instagram account over the weekend, love from all over the world has been pouring in for the Saturday Night Live star. But despite the overwhelming amount of support that he has received, there’s one person that Davidson doesn’t want to see and that’s Ariana Grande.

According to TMZ, Grande rushed to 30 Rock, where Davidson was at work for SNL right after he posted the worrisome message to his Instagram account. But, sources close to both Davidson and NBC say that at Davidson’s request, Grande was not allowed in to see the troubled comedian.

The source goes on to say that Davidson knew that Ariana was heading to him because she had been calling all of his friends to try and get a hold of him and make sure he was safe. Ariana also told pals that she was going to try and see Pete at work but obviously, the plan didn’t work out in her favor.

As the Inquisitr shared this past Saturday, Davidson caused a lot of fans and friends to worry after seemingly posting a suicide threat to his Instagram account and then deleting his whole account shortly after.

Pete Davidson appeared on #SNL after a scary Instagram post had fans and friends concerned

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. All i’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember i told you so.”

Before the post was deleted, Davidson received thousands of comments from fans, most from people telling him that they love him and he deserves to be on this Earth. Countless celebrities also tweeted in hopes that Davidson would see their messages, including Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Pete Davidson… hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love somewhere around you… today! Right now,” the actress wrote. “And then… let in the help that will become available. I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better.”

Like Davidson’s post before it was deleted, the Inquisitr shared that Smith’s message also earned her a lot of love with over 17,000 likes in a very short period of time. And just before Davidson made his post on Instagram, Grande reportedly commented on the Kanye and Drake feud, suggesting that fans “stop paying attention to grown men arguing online.”

Kanye clapped back at Grande, saying that “People will no longer take mental health for a joke,” prompting Grande to apologize for her words. Davidson, who has been very open about his mental illness, also weighed in on Kanye’s post, applauding him for sticking up for himself.

“No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health,” the SNL star wrote. “I’m seriously disgusted.”

Hopefully, Pete can find the help that he needs and get well.