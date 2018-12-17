Jennifer Hudson Could Smash Blake Shelton’s Chance For 7th Coaching Win In ‘Voice’ Finale

A leading Hollywood prediction site has revealed that The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson could smash Blake Shelton’s seventh chance for a win with contestant Kennedy Holmes.

Goldderby noted that Holmes could pull an upset and win Season 15 of the NBC reality competition show. Holmes is the only non-country singer out of the remaining four still in the competition and that could give her the edge to become the first winner for coach Jennifer Hudson.

The Oscar-winner won The Voice as a coach for the sixth season of The Voice UK in April 2017 with contestant Mo Adeniran, and she also coached third-place finalist Jamie Miller.

Goldderby predicts it will be a close race between Holmes and Blake Shelton’s contestants Kirk Jay and Chris Kroeze. If Jay or Kroeze wins, they will be Shelton’s seventh win for the series, making him the coach to beat in the competition.

Adam Levine has won three times as a coach.

Kelly Clarkson led Season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli to the top spot on the series and she still has a chance with Chevel Shepherd. During the semifinals, Clarkson said of her team member, “This is pure country. They don’t make it like this anymore. I miss it. I think you are so talented and bada**.”

Kroeze also has the potential to win it all if the votes slant in his favor, noted Goldderby. The singer and guitarist has appeared to fly under the radar as he has coasted straight to the finale.

Kroeze could be a bigger threat to win than fans of the series originally believed, sneaking past Holmes and Jay and taking the top spot in the competition. His renditions of “Callin’ Baton Rouge” and “Can’t You See” were both the top-streamed singles on Apple Music among Voice contestants, noted Goldderby.

His style of country/rock has proven to be popular among viewers of The Voice, with multiple finalists and even a few winners in that particular genre.

Adam Levine will watch and cheer on the remaining contestants in the finale as his last artist, Reagan Strange, was sent home last week. Strange won her spot in the semifinals over fan-favorite DeAndre Nico as The Voice headed into its December 10 episode. Unfortunately, Levine’s push for Strange over Nico backfired for the 16-year-old singer, who performed her semifinals songs to the tune of backlash from fans of the eliminated Nico.

NBC’s two-hour performance episode will air live on Monday, December 17 beginning at 8/7c, with the one-hour results show airing the following night, Tuesday, December 18 at 8/7c. Each of finalists will sing three songs: a solo cover, a duet with their coach, and a new tune that will be the winner’s release on Monday’s show.

The star-studded season finale will feature special performances by Grammy Award-winning Voice coaches Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Dierks Bentley, Halsey, Marshmello and Bastille, Panic! At The Disco and Season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli.

The Voice airs on NBC.