‘General Hospital’ Casting Tidbits: Comings And Goings Set To Shake Up Port Charles

There is a lot going on with the cast of General Hospital these days and spoilers suggest that there are some interesting comings and goings on the horizon. There may be a few twists and turns in the works, but these latest tidbits can give viewers some ideas in terms of where the storylines are headed next.

Viewers watched as Sasha said goodbye to Nina and left Port Charles, but General Hospital spoilers hint that she’s not gone for good. Obviously, the fact that Valentin and Sasha concocted the story that she’s Nina’s biological daughter needs to be resolved and it sounds as if actress Sofia Mattsson will return soon to move the storyline forward.

Fans were quite excited to see Kelly Thiebaud return as Britt, but unfortunately, her stint has already officially ended. The show did use Thiebaud’s return to engineer a return to Port Charles for Liesl, and fans are thrilled to have Kathleen Gati back in the mix of things. However, many viewers think that the writers missed the opportunity to really make the most of Britt’s Port Charles return.

She Knows Soaps details that actor Nick Alvarez will pop up this week as a drug dealer in Port Charles. Cameron may have called off the deal he initiated last week to make a purchase, but it seems he’ll turn back to the idea and utilize Alvarez’s character of Cole to make it happen. He’s trying to help Oscar, but General Hospital spoilers hint that this will cause a fair amount of trouble for Cam pretty quickly.

Actress Brooklyn Rae Silzer revealed via her Instagram page that she’ll be back in Port Charles soon as Emma. She’ll surely head back to spend some time with Grandma Anna over her school break, and it seems likely she’ll cross paths with pal Spencer, too. However, it doesn’t sound as if she’ll be back for a very long stint.

Viewers will continue to see more of Marcus and Yvonne for now, and there’s more on the way involving both Willow and Daisy. General Hospital spoilers tease that someone from Drew’s past is going to be shaking things up in the days ahead, but it’s not known yet who is involved.

In addition, fans suspect that Ryan’s killing spree isn’t over yet, but there haven’t been any detailed spoilers released yet regarding whether anyone else familiar to fans will become a victim. General Hospital spoilers hint that there are big developments on the way and everybody will want to stay tuned for more details as they emerge.