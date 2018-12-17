Brittany Cartwright Weight Loss: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Poses In Tight Metallic Dress

Jax Taylor's fiancee posted a new photo on Sunday.

Brittany Cartwright continues to get thinner and thinner as she and her fiance Jax Taylor close in on their upcoming wedding date.

Over the weekend, after her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent celebrated her engagement party with fiance Randall Emmett, Cartwright took to Instagram, where she shared a sexy photo of herself and reminded her fans and followers of the upcoming episode of Season 7.

“Don’t forget guys #PumpRules is airing TONIGHT at 9pm on @bravotv,” Cartwright wrote on her page on Sunday evening.

In Cartwright’s photo, she was seen posing provocatively in a mirror in a metallic gold dress.

In the comments section of Cartwright’s post, her fans and followers flooded her with congratulatory messages about her stunning figure, which she’s been working hard on over the past several months.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may recall, Cartwright and Taylor both put on some added weight in 2016 after filming their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, in her hometown.

While Cartwright and Taylor ultimately returned to working out last year, they didn’t kick their workout routines into overdrive until recently and have been working quite hard on getting their bodies into great shape ever since.

Below is one of Brittany Cartwright’s latest weight loss photos.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor became engaged in June of this year and one month later, after showing off her figure in a bikini, Cartwright revealed her weight loss secrets to E! News.

“For me running is everything. Interval training really helped jumpstart my weight loss. I also started going to classes at Sweat Garage and it helped to keep me focused and have direction instead of trying to go to the gym and workout on my own,” Cartwright shared.

According to Cartwright, she’s struggled with her weight for the past several years and told the outlet that she’s always fluctuated in size, which often results in her feeling badly about her shape.

“I was getting down on myself, but once you change those habits that aren’t making you feel like you, and start a healthier lifestyle, you feel great and you get that ‘sparkle’ right back!” she explained.

Cartwright and Taylor are currently planning to get married in her Kentucky hometown sometime in 2019. The couple has been dating for the past three and a half years.

To see more of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.