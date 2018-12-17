Priyanka Chopra Makes Fashion Statement In Winter White While Toting Adorable Pooch Diana

Priyanka Chopra always knows exactly what to wear to turn heads.

Priyanka Chopra is back to everyday life after her lavish wedding to Nick Jonas this month, and she is doing it with a bang. She stepped out in the rainy streets of New York City on Sunday looking quite fashionable and content, even without her new husband by her side.

According to the Daily Mail, the Quantico actress chose a winter white outfit to head out into the rainy weather this weekend. She had on a white rolled-neck bodysuit with matching cropped pants and sweet leather ankle boots. She teamed the outfit with just a splash of lime green on one side of her fluffy jacket, while the other side stayed true to her winter white theme.

Chopra had her hands full as she carried a white tote bag in one hand and the other held tightly to her adorable adopted dog Diana. The pooch stood out in a cute lavender overcoat with a bit of fluff around the neck to keep her from getting a chill in the cold New York winter weather. Although there wasn’t any snow to be seen, the new Mrs. Jonas took a chance on wearing all white while walking in the rain. However, she didn’t have very far to go as she had a car waiting right outside her apartment.

.@PriyankaChopra left her flashy accessories at home in favor of something, well, much more adorable: meet her adopted dog, Diana Chopra. https://t.co/oXqyYVZ6bg — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) December 16, 2018

Priyanka is back in the U.S. to likely promote her new movie Isn’t It Romantic. She is one busy girl. She and Nick Jonas postponed their honeymoon plans as their schedules are quite hectic at the moment. But they did spend some quality time together on a “mini-honeymoon” in Oman. They are planning on their official honeymoon when things slow down a bit.

The 36-year-old newlywed is featured in the January issue of Vogue Magazine. She looks stunning on the cover in a low-cut gold dress with a leopard belt around her trim waist. Inside she also posed in a sultry red dress. The photos were taken by Annie Leibovitz. There is also a digital version of a Vogue cover featuring Chopra posing with her then-fiance Nick Jonas. It’s pretty obvious that the youngest of the former Jobro band is smitten with his new wife.

Nick just recently spilled that he is looking forward to being a father one of these days. That certainly doesn’t mean right away, but when the time is right for the two lovebirds. But then again, a surprise pregnancy could happen.

You can keep up with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on their social media accounts in which they are very active in posting. They especially love to share their new life with fans in Instagram photos and stories. Diana also has her own Instagram account set up, just in case all you dog lovers would like to follow her pampered life with Mr. and Mrs. Jonas.