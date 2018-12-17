‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Billy Steps Up For Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, December 18, brings news of Nikki’s accident to Genoa City. Her family rallies around her while she fights for her life in the hospital. Plus, Kerry gets to know Jack a bit better.

The Newmans rally around Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), according to She Knows Soaps. A passerby found Nikki, and she ended up in the hospital as an unknown person since she did not have her ID. However, Nate (Brooks Darnell) recognized her and let her family and friends know that she was found in the middle of the blizzard.

When the family arrives, Nate informs them she is in surgery, and things are touch and go. Unfortunately, the family is stunned when he tells them that Nikki had been drinking, according to Inquisitr. With Victor (Eric Braeden) missing in action, the family is lost as Nikki fights for her life in the hospital. It turns out she needs a Christmas miracle to survive.

As she worries about her mother, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gets support from Billy (Jason Thompson). Victoria supported Billy at the Jabot Christmas party, and before that, Billy helped Victoria out with Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). Now Victoria finds herself leaning on her ex-husband once again as her mother lays in the hospital.

Things may get worse before they get better because Reed is the one who ran Nikki down in the middle of the street. For now, nobody knows that Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) had a drink and then Reed took the wheel to drive them home, even though he does not have a license after his DUI. Once Reed puts two and two together, he’ll have to figure out what to do, and the truth almost always ends up coming out in Genoa City.

The Abbott house is ready for the holidays! ???? This is one of our favorite seasons in Genoa City. What’s yours? #YR pic.twitter.com/LQW8yjkx00 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 14, 2018

Finally, Kerry (Alice Hunter) finds out about Jack’s (Peter Bergman) past. They had a few false starts with their relationship. First, Kerry ran out after a beautiful night together with nothing but a text. Then, she stood Jack up for breakfast, which prompted him to tell her he does not have time to play games. However, they spent a beautiful time together at the Abbott mansion finishing up the decorating, and then shared a sweet kiss under the mistletoe.

Now that things seem to be going well between Jack and Kerry, there is no telling what she might learn and how she might react to it. Of course, it seems like Jack needs to learn a few things about Kerry’s life too because there is something strange going on with her.