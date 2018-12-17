‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Leaked Scenes Could Reveal Will Horton Health Crisis

Days of our Lives spoilers seem to suggest that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) may have a health crisis ahead of him.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, a recent video posted by actress Victoria Konefal, who plays Ciara Brady on the soap opera, shows her in a glam room behind the scenes of the show. In the background, a television airing Days of our Lives scenes can be seen, and it reveals that Will is lying in a hospital bed.

Since the show films about six months ahead of schedule, it seems that the hospital scenes may not air until well into the new year. However, fans can’t help but wonder what is happening to Will that would cause him to be admitted to the hospital.

As fans know, any number of things can and do happen in Salem. Will could be attacked by someone, or even be suffering from some ailment or illness. Since he’s had health issues before regarding the resurrection serum that Dr. Rolf (William Utay) gave him to bring him back to life, so it could be some crazy side effect from that.

In addition, someone could have set out to hurt Will. Although he is a beloved character, he has been known to make an enemy here and there. Most recently, Will is having problems with Leo Stark (Greg Rikkart), who is blackmailing the love of Will’s life, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) in order to get what he wants.

Things have gotten so bad that Sonny was forced to marry Leo and put his relationship with Will on the back burner yet again.

In the latest #DAYS, Sonny and Will realize Leo has damning evidence against them.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/q4IreXlcHw — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 5, 2018

On the monitor, Days of our Lives fans can clearly see the character of Will in a hospital bed. Later, another person busts into his room and wraps him up in a huge hug. The identity of the visitor is not clear because of the warm embrace, but it seems that it is someone that loves Will very much.

It could be Sonny or any other member of Will’s family. In addition, it could also be Will’s father, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), who recently left Salem to head to Europe to be with his daughter, Allie.

While the actor announced he was leaving the show, spoilers suggest that he is already back in the studio filming and that he will return for scenes next year, which could coincide with Will’s hospitalization.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.