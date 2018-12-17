‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Saves Prevents A Suicide, Gets A New Love Interest

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans are about to see another heavy and emotional storyline.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) is going to save a young woman from committing suicide just one year after his own suicide attempt.

The report reveals that JJ will rush to save Days of our Lives’ newest character, Haley Chen (Thia Megia), a nurse he met at the hospital, from ending her own life this holiday season.

JJ knows all too well the pain that comes with the decision to take your life, and he’s lucky enough to have had a friend in Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) when he was in the darkest place of his life. Now, he can be that friend for someone else.

JJ will save Haley’s life and perhaps worm his way into her heart. The two will seemingly bond over their inner struggles, and the youngest Deveraux may be able to counsel his new pal and offer her hope, love, support, and advice.

However, many fans believe that Haley will become JJ’s brand new love interest. As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, JJ hasn’t had a girlfriend since Lani Price (Sal Stowers).

JJ and Lani’s relationship did not end well. Lani believed that JJ and Gabi had slept together on Christmas Eve when she saw Gabi comforting her friend about his suicide attempt. She then ran to Gabi’s then-boyfriend, Eli Grand (Lamon Archey). The two hit the sheets together, which resulted in a surprise pregnancy.

For a while, Lani tried to pass off the baby as JJ’s child. However, Eli soon found out that he was the father of the unborn baby. Eventually, JJ was let in on the secret and was completely devastated by the revelation.

Sadly, Lani went into early labor and she and Eli’s son, which they named Abraham David after their fathers, tragically passed away. The experience brought them closer together and they eventually shared their deep feelings for one another.

Now, Days of our Lives fans want JJ to have a happy ending as well. It’s been too long since he’s had romance in his life, and viewers are hoping that he and Haley will hit it off and bring each other a little happiness to start of the new year in Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listing for times.