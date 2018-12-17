‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Is Finally Busted

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a huge shocker to start off the week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) is finally going to be busted for all of the terrible things she’s been doing to Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi).

This week, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will fight tooth and nail to dig up some dirt on Gabi, whom she believes has been setting up Abby this entire time, and she’ll find it.

Julie will finally expose Gabi’s secret, which is that she’s been making it look like Abby is suffering from her split personality disorder again, and that she gave birth to Stefan DiMera’s (Tyler Christopher) baby instead of Chad DiMera’s (Billy Flynn) child.

Once Julie exposes Gabi’s secret, chaos will break loose. As Days of our Lives fans already know, Gabi will go to extreme measures to cover up her sins and get what she wants in the process. So, when Julie finds out her secret it seems that Gabi may try to eliminate Julie altogether.

Meanwhile, Abigail will be busy trying to find out her own information about Gabi. Abby will go to her aunt Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) in hopes of gathering some intel on what Gabi has been up to.

As viewers may remember, Kayla has expressed her suspicions about Gabi in the past and put together that the sedative she prescribed to Gabi is the same one that may have been used to drug Abby and frame her as her alter-ego, “Gabby.”

Elsewhere in Salem, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will throw his wrath at Chad DiMera. Victor will see it fit to punish Chad for betraying Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

Chad knew that Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) was behind the sexual harassment lawsuit scheme, but did nothing to stop it. Instead, he got all the benefits when he was named CEO of Titan Industries.

In the latest #DAYS, Ted tells Rafe he's having an affair with Hope!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/ld1PhD9x4e — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 11, 2018

Lastly, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) finally confronts her daughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) about her romantic relationship with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

Hope hates the fact that Ciara is dating Ben, who is an admitted murderer and former psych ward patient. The mother and daughter will end up having a huge fight over the matter, which won’t end well.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.