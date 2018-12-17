‘The Real’ Ladies Are Not Actually Feuding, According To ‘Hollywood Life’

On December 13, the Daily Mail reported that the co-hosts of the daytime talk show, The Real, were at odds due to salaries issues. The report alleged that Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai have been feuding with Tamera Mowry-Housley because she refused to stick up for them when they requested a pay increase.

According to the report, the Sister, Sister actress is the highest-paid host on the show, with Loni Love as the second-highest-paid host while Bailon and Mai are said to be making a mere third of the other women’s salaries. However, a report for Hollywood Life is disputing the claims of an on-going feud between the ladies.

“The ladies of The Real are really hurt that this story is going around saying that they’re fighting as they are all extremely close,” a source told HL. “Nobody is feuding on the set of The Real. In fact, all of the ladies make the same amount of money.”

Apparently, the claims that Bailon and Mai are trying to renegotiate their salaries don’t quite add up.

“The cast just got their ‘new’ contracts last year so there’s no reason anyone would be getting a raise this year,” the source went on to say. “They’re all like family to one another.”

The source also mentioned how the ladies supported Mowry-Housley, who lost her niece Alaina Housely in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“When Tamera lost her niece last month, every single one of them was there for her and rallied behind her. Tamera especially doesn’t need this extra and unnecessary stress right now,” the source added.

The Real is currently in its fifth season on air and there was also a fifth host at the table. Tamar Braxton was a co-host on the show during Season 1 and Season 2 but she stepped away at the end of the second season.

“The Real and Tamar Braxton have mutually decided that Tamar will not be continuing with the show for its upcoming third season,” the producers said in a statement, according to Deadline. The statement went on to say that Braxton would be focusing on her solo music career and her family’s reality show.

The ladies also landed a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host earlier this year. The show was previously nominated for several awards, including Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Makeup and Outstanding Hairstyling in 2015 and 2016, as well as other nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in previous years.