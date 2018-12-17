‘Aquaman’ Continues To Dominate The International Box Office

Aquaman is having continued success overseas just one week ahead of its American premiere. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Jason Momoa flick is already well over $260 million in the international box office. The film is expected to hit $300 million by the time it makes its debut in the states and then only grow from there.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Aquaman made an absolute killing in the Chinese box office alone, earning nearly $100 million in its opening weekend. It’s currently sitting at $189.2 million in China after opening on December 7. This weekend the film hit 42 more markets contributing to its high numbers. Aquaman is now the second-highest grossing Warner Brothers film in China, and the fourth highest grossing superhero film.

BoxOffice Pro is projecting the film will make $69 million in its domestic opening, with a total gross in the United States of $240 million. That would make it the least earning DC Extended Universe film, but the movie is already ranking well above its predecessors with critics. Rotten Tomatoes has the film currently ranked with a 70 percent. The only DCEU film with a higher rating is Wonder Woman which has an impressive 93 percent rating on the site. BoxOffice Pro has already upped its projections once with Aquaman, meaning hype surrounding the movie is making for bigger numbers.

Despite doing well overseas, Aquaman‘s projections for the United States would make it one of the most underperforming superhero films to date. If the $240 million projection holds true, Aquaman will only rank higher than Justice League in the DCEU, falling short of Wonder Woman, Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad, and Man of Steel.

Aquaman‘s opening projection also would put it at the very bottom of the opening weekend list. Of course, anything can change when it comes to projections. Wonder Woman wasn’t expected to have as incredible numbers as it ultimately had in 2017. The Gal Gadot led film made over $103 million in its opening weekend, $412 million domestically, and $821 million worldwide.

France and South Korea will get their Aquaman debut on December 19, with Germany following on December 20. North America and Spain will see a December 21 premiere, with Australia shortly after on December 26. Italy and Japan will have to wait until the new year to see the film, which hits theaters on January 1 and January 8 respectively.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson. It is directed by James Wan.